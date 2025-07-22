Washington State Cougars On SI

Pac-12's Statement on Not Hosting a Football Media Event in 2025

Joe Londergan, Emily Van Buskirk

Dec 1, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; The Pac-12 Conference logo at midfield during the playing of the national anthem of the Pac-12 Championshp game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dec 1, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; The Pac-12 Conference logo at midfield during the playing of the national anthem of the Pac-12 Championshp game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Last summer, the Pac-12 held a media event for Oregon State and Washington State football in Las Vegas, celebrating the past, present, and future of both programs heading into a unique two-year period that began with the 2024 season. Ahead of the 2025 season, the Pac-12 Conference has confirmed they will not hold such an event.

“The Pac-12 is not holding a typical media day event such as previous years or the event we held last summer focused on the Beavs & Cougs. That was more of a unique, one-time opportunity," a Pac-12 spokesperson told Emily Van Buskirk. "We are focusing on more local opportunities this summer around both programs and will likely look to next summer for our next opportunity for such an event, ahead of the new Pac-12's official launch.”

Oregon State and Washington State will once again be the only two teams competing under the Pac-12 banner in 2025. Ahead of the 2026-2027 season, the new Pac-12 will begin competition with OSU, WSU, Boise State, Colorado State, Utah State, San Diego State, Fresno State, and Texas State competing in football. The league has also added the Gonzaga Bulldogs as a full member, though the school does not field a football team.

Both OSU and WSU will see their 13 total home games televised in 2025 across CBS, The CW, and ESPN this season, including a home-and-home matchup between the two.

The new members will officially join the Pac-12 on July 1, 2026.

More Reading Material From Washington State Cougars On SI

feed

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Emily Van Buskirk
EMILY VAN BUSKIRK

Emily Van Buskirk is a seasoned sports industry veteran with a decade of experience covering a range of sports, including baseball, college basketball, and hockey. She joined the On SI brand just before the 2024 college football season and is based in Northern California. Emily's work has been featured in The Sporting Tribune, SB Nation, Yardbarker, and NCGA Golf Magazine. Emily is an official voter for the Doak Walker & Biletnikoff Awards and has covered college football on three continents. She boasts visits to 48 different FBS stadiums and has attended the Army-Navy Game and the Heisman ceremony on the same day. Notable moments in her career include witnessing the birth of the WildCaff, drinking Tito’s with Mike Leach, and being dubbed a "fullback in life" by Daryl Johnston.

Home/Football