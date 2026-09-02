Point spread, betting odds for Washington State vs. Washington in the 2026 Apple Cup

The Kirby Moore era at Washington State begins on Sunday in a heated rivalry matchup against Washington in the 118th annual Apple Cup.

Washington leads the all-time series 77-34-6, although Washington State has won two of the last five - with both victories taking place in Seattle.

A win not only earns Moore and the Cougars bragging rights over a rival and a top 20 opponent - UW is No. 17 in the preseason AP Poll - but it would significantly help establish the new look Pac-12 as a serious college football conference.

All eight Pac-12 teams are in action during Week 1, but only three are favored at FanDuel: Colorado State (-3 vs. Wyoming), Utah State (-12.5 vs. Idaho State) and San Diego State (-40.5 vs. Portland State).

Everyone else is a hefty underdog against a ranked opponent, which gives the conference a chance to turn heads by nabbing an upset or two in early September. Boise State faces No. 2 Oregon, Texas State is at No. 5 Texas, Fresno State is at No. 17 USC, and Oregon State is at No. 20 Houston - and the odds list each of those Pac-12 schools as 20+ point underdogs.

The Cougars will head to Seattle looking for their second straight road win over UW, and third in the last four trips out west. Washington State beat Washington at Lumen Field in Seattle in 2024, 24-19, and pulled off a decisive 40-13 win at Husky Stadium in 2021, sandwiched between an agonizing 24-21 loss to the No. 4 Huskies in 2023.

WSU is also looking to avenge an ugly 59-24 loss last year in Pullman, where the Huskies scored four unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter to embarrass the home team in the fourth game of the season.

With a new head coach in Moore, new coordinators in Trent Bray (defense) and Matt Miller (offense) and a new quarterback in UC Davis transfer Caden Pinnick, the Cougars will no doubt challenge Washington's established core in the first-ever Apple Cup to take place in Week 1.

Below is a look at the current point spread, betting odds, game time, and TV information for this year's Apple Cup showdown in Seattle:

Washington State vs. Washington betting odds, TV channel

Spread: Washington -23.5

Moneyline: Washington -2800, Washington State +1160

Over/under: 50.5 points

Records against the spread: Washington State 0-0, Washington 0-0

Game time: 1:00 p.m. Pacific time | Sunday, Sept. 6

Location: Husky Stadium | Seattle, Washington

Live stream: Watch Washington State vs. Washington live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV channel: NBC

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.