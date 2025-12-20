Previewing Utah State's Defense Ahead of the Potato Bowl

The 2025 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl is just a few days away for Washington State and Utah State now. The Cougars are seeking their first postseason victory since 2018, going up against an Aggies squad with a similar 6-6 record. WSU will have to contend with a USU defense that has been stout in some areas but lacking in others this year. Overall that unit allows 28.3 points and 424.4 yards per game. Here's what they bring to the table on that side of the ball.

The Defensive Front

The name to watch up front will be junior defensive tackle Tyree Morris. He's been the most productive pass rusher for the Aggies this season, racking up 5.5 tackles for loss and four sacks. His ability to get pressure on opposing signal callers and get into the backfield has been fairly consistent throughout the course of the season. He and redshirt freshman Carson Tujague will likely be the ones getting their hands on the Washington State ball carriers.

Outside of those two guys, though, Utah State actually does not get a ton of pressure from their line. Instead it is the middle of the defense that has seen the most success at getting through. It's arguably the area of the defense that is the weakest right now and that is mostly because of the youth at both the tackle and edge positions.

The Linebackers

It's a different story for the guys in the middle, however. The Aggies top sack and tackle getter this year is linebacker John Miller. He will be one of the stuffers that the Cougars offense will need to have its collective eye on the most. Miller has 109 total stops this year, posting double digit tackles in six contests. He is complimented Bronson Olevao Jr. and Chris Joe. That duo has teamed up for over 120 stops themselves and is responsible for 7.5 sacks as well. This linebacking corps is a really solid bunch and all of them fly to the ball very well.

As mentioned earlier, the backers also do a great job at getting to the QB and head coach Bronco Mendenhall won't shy away from sending them to do just that. WSU quarterback Zevi Eckhaus cannot hang in the pocket too long and will need to recognize when the blitz is coming from the middle of the defense. It's something that Utah State will undoubtedly try to do to disrupt the Cougs offensive scheme.

The Secondary

The back end of the defense is very talented as well. In fact the highest rated defender on the team per PFF is cornerback Noah Avinger. He's allowed a mere 32 catches on 62 targets this year and leads the unit in both interceptions (three) and PBUs (ten) this fall. Avinger can run with the best of them and locks down opposing receivers extremely effectively. He, however, is not the only danger in the secondary. So too is safety Brevin Hamblin who has six defended passes and a pick himself. That tandem is a thorn for passing attacks this year.

The speed of the Aggies in the second level of the defense is difficult to match up against. There is also a ton of combined experience in that unit with two seniors and two juniors in the starting lineup. Washington State's receivers will have their hands full with Avinger, Hamblin and company and, if Utah State ends up winning, this group will likely have their stamp on it.

