Pro Cougs: Previewing Former Washington State Players In Week 1 NFL Action
With the excruciatingly long wait before the 2025 NFL season down to just mere days, a handful of rookie and veteran Washington State alumni are set to take the field this upcoming weekend. Looking to the first batch of games right on the horizon, there will be plenty of action for WSU fans to follow.
While the list ranges from depth players to Pro Bowl caliber stars, every former Cougar geared up for action this week is listed below:
QB Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans (WSU 2022-2023)
The highest-profile former Cougar slated to play in the opening week is 2025 number one overall pick and Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward. He's set to face one of the best young QBs in the league in the Broncos' Bo Nix in what's expected by many to be a solid opening matchup. Ward will look to avenge his 38-24 loss to Nix's Oregon in 2023, where he threw for 428 yards and a score on 48 attempts.
In Action: Sunday, September 7, 1:00 PM EST - @ Denver Broncos
QB Gardner Minshew II, Kansas City Chiefs (WSU 2018)
Minshew enters the season as Kansas City's primary backup quarterback, sitting behind perennial MVP candidate Patrick Mahomes. For obvious reasons, he's not expected to see the field on Friday unless an injury takes out Mahomes or the game gets too far out of hand deep into the fourth quarter.
In Action: Friday, September 5, 8:00 PM EST - vs Los Angeles Chargers (São Paulo, Brazil)
WR Kyle Williams, New England Patriots (WSU 2023-2024)
Williams is viewed by many as the potential future of New England's receiving corps, but his Week 1 impact remains to be seen. With veteran Stephon Diggs assuming the team's top WR slot and others such as Demario Douglas and Mack Hollins expected to see their share of playing time, how Williams fits into the offense from the get-go is a question that can only be answered come Sunday afternoon.
In Action: Sunday, September 7, 1:00 PM - vs Las Vegas Raiders
OT Abraham Lucas, Seattle Seahawks (WSU 2018 -2021)
Expected to be Seattle's top option at right tackle, Lucas will be tasked with a difficult matchup against the rival 49ers defensive front. With Nick Bosa, Frank Warner, and other vaunted names scattered throughout San Fransisco's defensive alignment, Lucas is definitely a player to keep a close eye on in this weekend's season opener.
In Action: Sunday, September 7, 4:05 PM - vs San Francisco 49ers
OT Esa Pole, New York Jets (WSU 2021-2024)
Listed as the Jets' third string left tackle, Pole seeing action against the Steelers remains unlikely. However, if thrust into an emergency role, Pittsburgh's oft-elite pass rush will be a major challenge to face.
In Action: Sunday, September 7, 1:00 PM - vs Pittsburgh Steelers
DT Daniel Ekuale, Pittsburgh Steelers (WSU 2014-2017)
The veteran defensive lineman is more of a depth option for Pittsburgh rather than an every-down player, but he should see decent time in their rotating defensive alignments. Ekuale has remained a viable rotational option throughout his NFL career and he could be tasked with driving elusive Jets QB Justin Fields into tougher passing lanes.
In Action: Sunday, September 7, 1:00 PM - @ New York Jets
DE Brennan Jackson, Las Vegas Raiders (WSU 2019-2023)
Another third-string option, Jackson is stashed deep in Las Vegas' depth chart on the defensive side. with stable veterans at the top spots, the former Cougar's chances of seeing extended time against New England are far from good.
In Action: Sunday, September 7, 1:00 PM - @ New England Patriots
LB Daiyan Henley, Los Angeles Chargers (WSU 2022)
Henley has been a major part of the Chargers' defense since entering the league in 2023, and he once again finds himself as the team's top inside linebacker. With a receiving corps that's on the rise and the ever-dangerous Patrick Mahomes, Henley certainly has his work cut out for him in the first international game of 2025.
In Action: Friday, September 5, 8:00 PM EST - @ Kansas City Chiefs (São Paulo, Brazil)
LB Frankie Luvu, Washington Commanders (WSU 2014-2017)
After spending much of his career with the Carolina Panthers, Frankie Luvu quickly became a household name among Commanders fans for his stellar play in 2024. The rangy linebacker will be expected to shut down a new-look Giants offense as Washington kicks off their quest for the NFC East division title.
In Action: Sunday, September 7, 1:00 PM - vs New York Giants
CB Jaylen Watson, Kansas City Chiefs (WSU 2020-2021)
Watson quickly catapulted himself atop Kansas City's depth chart and has become a mainstay as one of their two starting outside cornerbacks. Facing off against Chargers' QB Justin Herbert is never an easy task, but Watson will look to continue his string of success on Friday night.
In Action: Friday, September 5, 8:00 PM EST - vs Los Angeles Chargers (São Paulo, Brazil)
CB Chau Smith-Wade, Carolina Panthers (WSU 2020-2023)
Smith-Wade has worked his way into contention for Carolina's top nickel cornerback spot, and could get a larger opportunity in Week 1 than he did throughout most of the 2024 season. With the Panthers attempting to take a leap in 2025, Smith-Wade's performance in the secondary could be crucial toward the team's success.
In Action: Sunday, September 7, 1:00 PM - @ Jacksonville Jaguars
S Jaden Hicks, Kansas City Chiefs (WSU 2021-2023)
One of Kansas City's top two safeties, Hicks was a consistent cog in their 2024 defense, primarily manning the second level. With a deep Chargers receiving corps on the opposing side, Hicks will take on a healthy amount of responsibility in the passing game.
In Action: Friday, September 5, 8:00 PM EST - vs Los Angeles Chargers (São Paulo, Brazil)
S Jalen Thompson, Arizona Cardinals (WSU 2016-2018)
Thompson has seen steady playing time with Arizona and is once again among the team's top defensive backs. New Orleans has plenty of offensive roster shuffling and is projected to finish near the bottom of the league in everything, giving Thompson a prime chance to begin the season on a high note.
In Action: Sunday, September 7, 1:00 PM - @ New Orleans Saints