QB Zevi Eckhaus Emphasizes Unity, Togetherness For New-Look Cougars Offense
Spring ball is rolling on for Washington State and the team already has multiple practices in the book for new head coach Jimmy Rogers and his revamped team. The biggest change the Cougars are set to see this upcoming season is at the quarterback position, and the likely starter will be senior Zevi Eckhaus.
Eckhaus, who stepped up in WSU's Holiday Bowl game last season after John Mateer left for Oklahoma, caught up with the media following the team's first practice to discuss his new teammates and the 2025 Cougars.
"We've all got the same logo on our jersey," Eckhaus told reporters while pointing at his chest. "We're all WSU now... we're all moving as one, we're all moving as a team. Whether you're new, whether you were here, whatever the case may be of how you got here, they understand that we're one team."
This offseason Washington State has brought in 22 new transfers and that comes after losing 36 to the portal at the conclusion of 2024. Rogers and his staff are also all fresh on the scene meaning that the Cougars, from top to bottom, will have a completely different makeup than they did from their 8-4 seeason a year ago. Eckhaus had originally entered his name into the portal as well before withdrawing to remain on the team.
"Everybody's trying to learn and adapt, which is great," he said. "A lot of guys are new here and we're just trying to have everybody fit into the offense the best they can."
He will have several new targets on offense including JUCO transfer Devin Ellison who has already impressed at the receiver position. Ellison, a senior, is currently projected as one of the starters on the outside this fall. Last year he caught 45 passes for 837 yards and 16 scores at Monterey Peninsula College where he was named California All-State and Region 2 Offensive MVP.
"[Ellison] looked great out there," stated Eckhaus after WSU's first practice. "All the receivers did."
The other projected starters in the receiving corps right now are senior Tre Shackleford and Josh Meredith, who were both with the team last year. The pair combined for 616 yards and three touchdowns in 2024. All of these players are expected to play a pivotal role in Washington State's passing attack this season.