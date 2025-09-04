San Diego State HC Sean Lewis Discusses Washington State Matchup
San Diego State head coach Sean Lewis and his staff got off to a blazing start in 2025, with a 42-0 beatdown of FCS Stony Brook in Week 1. With PAC-12 opponent Washington State up next on the schedule, he's looking to carry the team's momentum into Week 2.
Coaching the Aztecs for the second straight year, the decorated Lewis is aiming much higher than the team's 3-9 finish last season. On Monday, he spoke to the media about their upcoming matchup against the Cougars.
San Diego State HC Sean Lewis on traveling to Martin Stadium to face Washington State
"You know, and [we've] obviously got a really tough opportunity here. Going on the road and seeing what we're made of as we go into a hostile environment against a good Washington State team that found a way to win against a really good Idaho team. So, you know, already on the prep, had a great little jog through this morning with the boys and everything. So, [we're] in a good place and we like where we're at, and obviously plenty of room to get better."
San Diego State HC Sean Lewis on what challenges Washington State presents
"They found a way to win, right? I mean, so, good teams do that, even when they don't necessarily have their 'A' stuff, right? And you could tell that they got some really talented kids, that, you know, stepped up and found a way to win. You could see a young quarterback, that, you know, leaned on his training and went on a game-winning drive. That's not easy to do. They do a really good job formationally, they trade, shift, motion, quite a bit right? So they force you to communicate, [they] do a good job getting leverage, extra hats to different gaps. Their wideouts are still very, very talented, right? Defensively, they have six South Dakota State players who are starters who came over and are starters for them, right? So they have that intimacy and knowledge of the scheme, they know it, and they own it."
San Diego State HC Sean Lewis on Washington State HC Jimmy Rogers
"They're proven winners there at South Dakota State. Coach [Jimmy Rogers] had done a great job there, obviously, winning a national championship. He's got a good process, he's got a good plan, and when push came to shove, when they needed stops, when they needed scores, they got that, right?"
San Diego State HC Sean Lewis on stopping Washington State's rushing attack
"We've talked since day one, since we've been here right? About how our plan to win is to control the controllables, to be able to run the ball, to be able to kill the run, and to be more physical on special teams, right? We've evaluated the tape, we've seen it, obviously, they take pride in running it and listening to coach Rogers' comments after the game, right, something he was not proud of. So I know that we're probably going to get a true fastball with their run game and what they're going to do. So we got to do a great job, because of obviously who they are and the style of play that they want to control the line of scrimmage. Well, that's what we want to do as well, right? So we gotta be locked in and dialed in to our keys, and play with great pad level and give multiple hats to the ball carriers to stop that run game that I know they're going to be invested in."
San Diego State HC Sean Lewis on implementing more RPO schemes against Washington State
"It's a piece of who we are, right? We're gonna utilize all the weapons that we do have, and, you know, try to build a plan that we feel our guys can own, that they can have confidence with, and have enough options in the repertoire that we can go compete at a championship level."
San Diego State HC Sean Lewis on preparing for both Washington State quarterbacks
"Yeah, I mean, unique question right? As you kind of look at it, like, [Jaxon Potter] did a great job, right, led to their production. Obviously, again, game-winning drive, early touchdown, really moved the offense well, but then [Julian] Dugger is obviously a tremendous athlete and has a skill set as well, right? So, we're prepared for both, you know, and we'll be ready. And then, again, you know, the young man (Zevi Eckhaus) who was up there before, as well, right? He's got a ton of collegiate snaps as well. So, you know, we're well-versed in who all their personnel is, right? We've done quite a bit of offseason prep on this one, and we feel good about whoever is out there and owning the plan defensively that we have in place for, regardless of who the quarterback is."