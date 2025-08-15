The Most Intriguing Freshmen on Washington State's 2025 Roster
Much has been made about the upperclassmen on Washington State's roster heading into this season and rightfully so. Those will be the guys who will carry the brunt of the workload for the Cougars in 2025. There is, though, a promising crop of young players waiting in the wings, specifically freshmen. Although they may not make many of the headlines (at least not yet) there are still several worth knowing. Who are they?
Anthony Palano
He may have been lost in the shuffle of the armada that came over from South Dakota State this offseason, but linebacker Anthony Palano should be one on everyone's radar. He didn't play much as a true freshman for the Jackrabbits in 2024 to fulfil his redshirt, but he did see the field some including two playoff games. Palano is currently listed at the two-spot at middle linebacker for the Cougars behind senior Keith Brown meaning he could see the field fairly often this season depending on what happens.
Maxwell Woods
Also joining the team from SDSU is running back Maxwell Woods and, with the uncertainty in Washington State's running backs room right now, this might be a name fans familiarize themselves with sooner rather than later. Woods is a product of Carver, MN and played a limited amount last year in Brookings where he rushed for over 100 yards and a touchdown. He could get a fair amount of touches, especially early on as head coach Jimmy Rogers will surely like to see exactly what he has in the backfield from his group this year. While Woods likely won't start, he might serve as a nice complimentary piece in the ground game.
Jack Stevens
The one freshman that is sure to start a lot for the Cougs this year is their young kicker Jack Stevens. Stevens comes in from South Dakota State as well and is tasked with taking the torch from Dean Janikowski who served as WSU's primary kicker for four seasons. Stevens is largely unproven, having only attempted one field goal in his college career. But, in high school he set four school records for kicking at North Augusta High School in South Carolina. Fans will get to know Stevens from the offset this year.
Trevor Bindel
Interior offensive lineman Trevor Bindel was the highest rated recruit from Washington State's 2025 class per 247 sports, weighing in at 285 pounds and standing at 6-5. Bindel hails from Liberty, MO where he dominated at Liberty High School, earning first-team all-conference honors. Bindel likely won't play much this year, if at all, as he develops behind guys like Jonny Lester and A.J. Vaipulu but down the line he'll be one to keep an eye on.
David Kuku
David Kuku joined the Cougars this year from Kamiakin High School and shapes up to be their most promising secondary prospect. Kuku was named the Washington State 4A Defensive Player of the Year by the WA Coaches Association for his exceptional work at cornerback but he also has plenty of know-how at receiver as well. He, too, will probably not see the field much this fall but in the years to come he'll be fun to watch.
Owen Eshelmen
It's always a good ide to be looking ahead when it comes to the quarterback position and Washington State did just that with this year's class. The most notable newcomer in that room is Norman, Ok's Owen Eshelmen. Eshelmen piled up 6,666 yards of total offense and 79 scores in just two seasons at Norman North High School. He is a three-star prospect that could very well be the Cougs' signal caller down the line. For now he'll learn behind Zevi Eckhaus and Jaxon Potter.