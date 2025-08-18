The Most Intriguing Sophomores on Washington State's 2025 Roster
Sophomores are going to play some very key roles on Washington State's team this season, perhaps more so than some other teams around the country. After the Cougars lost so many to the transfer portal this offseason, the mantle has been passed down to some younger players. Who are the biggest sophomore names to get to know for WSU this season and just how much can fans expect to see them on the gridiron when it all kicks off in a couple weeks?
Leo Pulalasi
With last year's feature running back Wayshawn Parker now gone, the question of who will be toting the rock for Washington State's offense this year. That someone... or at least one of those someones... will be Leo Pulalasi. Pulalasi has been on the team since 2023 and got to see some of his first real collegiate action last fall after Parker hit the transfer portal prior to the Cougars' bowl game. Pulalasi got 65 touches as a redshirt freshmen last fall and ran for over 300 yards and a pair of scores. This year he's projected to be behind incoming South Dakota State transfers Angel Johnson and Kirby Vorhees but he should still see an increased role in the rushing attack.
Ashton Tripp
The offensive line will be getting reworked as well this year and part of that reworking will be Ashton Tripp moving into the starting role at left tackle. Tripp too was a Cougar last year, playing in all 13 of the team's games but not starting any. He got looks at right tackle some in 2024 but is likely going to switch over the left side of the line. As of right now he is pegged to be the only underclassman on the offensive front.
Ryan Harris
One of the biggest sophomore faces that Cougs fans will see a lot of this fall is kicker/punter Ryan Harris. Harris actually walked on prior to last season after making his way to Pullman from the junior college ranks where he played at San Diego Mesa College. With WSU a year ago, Harris showed in just three games and kicked the ball away 11 times. Now, however, he's moving up to the primary spot as the kickoff specialist and punter.
Jaxon Potter
Everyone knows that Zevi Eckhaus will be under center this year but right behind him on the depth chart will be sophomore Jaxon Potter. Potter came to Washington State from Santa Margarita High School in 2023 but did not play any until last year. He appeared in just two games last season, completing both of his pass attempts for 26 yards. That was when he was in the three-spot and now he's projected to be #2. Potter should see more action in 2025 in similar situations that Eckhaus did last year.
Trey Leckner
Trey Leckner enters this season as the anticipated starting tight end for the Cougars and he might be the name that's talked about the least on the offense. Leckner, though, showed glimpses last year as he started two contests, making a 33-yard touchdown snag in his first college game. On the year he had 56 yards. He's going to be a real X factor this season and, on a receiving corps that is very new-look, he'll be a familiar face for Eckhaus to look to in the passing game.
Kyle Martin
He might not see the field a ton this year but backup center Kyle Martin will still play a very important role this year for the Cougars. His development behind Brock Dieu will be significant for the team moving forward as he's next in line at that position. In the even Dieu goes down, too, Martin will need to be ready. Look for Jimmy Rogers and company to send the youngster in for valuable reps late in decided games and remember the name for next year.