These 3 WSU players could decide the Duquesne game

If there was ever a time for Washington State University to take advantage of a jet-lagged, overmatched FCS opponent, this is the weekend.

Welcome the Duquesne Dukes into Pullman for their third consecutive road game to start the 2026 season.

The Cougars badly need to flush their 0-2 start with a home-opening victory at Gesa Field in Martin Stadium.

Here are three WSU players who could great contribute to a WSU win over Duquesne:

CADEN PINNICK, quarterback

Sep 6, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Caden Pinnick (12) carries the ball against the Washington Huskies during the first quarter at Husky Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The dual-threat sophomore has been on this list for a third consecutive week. The reason has shifted - going from a survival-mode playmaker against Washington and Kansas State to a breakout star this weekend.

This game is set up that way on Saturday. As previously mentioned, Duquesne has struggled against running quarterbacks the first two weeks - Air Force’s Liam Szarka (two touchdown runs) and Youngstown State’s Beau Brungard (111 rushing yards, two touchdown runs), who also passed for 290 yards and six touchdowns.

Pinnick can pick apart this Dukes’ defense that doesn’t get much pressure on the quarterback (no sacks in two games). A fast start is paramount for the Cougars, who have just one offensive touchdown in two games. All of this is a real possibility.

And given what Pinnick has put himself through over the past week - an uninspiring loss at Kansas State, followed by a brooding post-game press conference and eventually followed by an I’ll-be-better statement at his weekly media gathering - wouldn’t a breakout be a nice bow to wrap it up?

JAYLEN THOMAS, safety

Sep 12, 2026; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Rodney Fields Jr. (20) is tackled by Washington State Cougars defensive back Jaylen Thomas (3) during the second quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All week, first-year WSU coach Kirby Moore has raved about the San Jose State transfer’s preparation for an opponent - which lasts until 9 or 10 p.m. nightly in the football office.

That paid off Saturday as Thomas, a sophomore, picked off Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson twice in the first half, including a 50-yard return for a touchdown on the final play of the first half.

Who says the reigning Pac 12 defensive player of the week cannot do it again?

WSU’s defensive backs should get a few opportunities for interceptions against Duquesne’s Carson Camp, who has not been sharp in the passing game. He is 12-for-27 for 105 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in two games.

And if there is one Cougars’ defender who will have Camp scouted well, it is Thomas.

DANIEL BLOOD, wide receiver

Sep 12, 2026; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Washington State Cougars wide receiver Daniel Blood (1) is tackled by Kansas State Wildcats safety Koy Beasley (0), linebacker Gabe Powers (35) and cornerback Kaleb Patterson (7) during the fourth quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is more of a read-the-tea-leaves nod to Moore’s frustration with the lack of the big play in WSU’s offense.

After returning, starting wide receiver Tony Freeman went down in the first quarter of the Apple Cup with a season-ending knee injury, and the Cougars lost their best proven deep threat.

In that same game, Blood - who transferred from Moore’s old program at Missouri - caught five passes for 57 yards, including a 32-yard completion from Pinnick.

In limited time as a junior, Blood had a 26-yard catch for Missouri in 2025.

But against Kansas State, Blood was held to two catches for 14 yards. He wasn’t even targeted on a pass until the third quarter.

That caught the attention of Moore, who noted in his Monday press conference that Blood needs to be more involved in the passing offense moving forward.

Blood is the one pass catcher whose quick twitch can turn any reception into a long touchdown.