Top 5 Offensive Players Washington State Will Face in 2025
One of the main focal points for Washington State this season will be its new-look defense and seeing how it stacks up after bringing in so many new faces. Last year the Cougs had their fair share of struggles on that side of the ball and this year, while it remains to be seen if the trend continues, it is no secret that the task will be a tall one, especially with all the offensive firepower they'll have to face. Which players in particular will be drawing most of the attention?
5. Trent Walker (WR) - Oregon State
The Cougars know just what Oregon State star Trent Walker can do because they've seen it firsthand. Last year when the two Pac-12 foes met, Walker went off for catches and 136 yards and that could be just a small taste of what the standout receiver will do in his final season. WSU has to see #7 not once but twice this year thanks to their rare two-game set with the Beavers and Walker will be high priority for the defense both times. As a redshirt junior in 2024, he led OSU's offense with 81 snags and 901 yards receiving. Walker comes into this fall with a career average of 11.2 yards per reception and seems as though he's in for another stellar year.
4. Luke Hasz (TE) - Ole Miss
When the Cougs clash with the Rebels in Oxford come Week 7, they will see one of the country's better blossoming tight ends in Luke Hasz. Coming into his junior season as a transfer from Arkansas, Hasz shapes up to be a game changer for the Ole Miss offense. In 2024 with the Razorbacks, he hauled in 26 catches for 324 yards and four touchdowns. He also landed a spot on the John Mackey Award Watchlist last fall and caught at least one pass in 11 of Arkansas' 12 regular season contests. Now with the Rebels, Hasz seems poised for another great year and should be one of the more challenging pass catchers the Washington State D will have to deal with.
3. Alonza Barnett III (QB) - James Madison
There will be a handful of talented signal callers to line up against the Cougars this season but perhaps none more so than JMU's Alonza Barnett III. Barnett was just a sophomore last fall but showed the skill of a vet, throwing for over 2,500 yards and completing 26 touchdown passes in his first season as the Dukes starter. He kept the ball out of harm's well extremely well also, only tossing four interceptions on the entire year. WSU has to game plan for Barnett come Week 13 and with practically an entire season behind him at that point, he might give them all they can handle.
2. Jonah Coleman (RB) - Washington
Washington running back Jonah Coleman was held relatively in check during last year's Apple Cup but that doesn't mean he isn't still a threat when the two rivals meet again this September. Coleman was one of the nation's better rushers in 2024, racking up 1,053 yards and ten scores on 193 carries. The Huskies offense might also lean even heavier on the running game this year than they did a season ago, especially earlier in the season, as now it will be youngster Demond Williams Jr. running the show at QB. Coleman is no stranger to playing this Washington State team either, as he did so twice while with Arizona in his stint before UW.
1. Anthony Hankerson (RB) - Oregon State
While Coleman will present a tough task, the best running back WSU's defense will have to square up with this year is Oregon State bruiser Anthony Hankerson. Playing in all 12 games for the Beavers last fall, the then-junior blew his previous career highs out of the water, rushing for 1,082 yards and 15 touchdowns on a staggering 232 carries. Hankerson delivered on five 100-yard games and five multi-score performances. Washington State will have to contend with the star back both on November 1 and November 29 this season and, if they aren't aptly prepared, it will be a long day both times.