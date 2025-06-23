Top 5 Special Teams Players Washington State Will Face in 2025
Washington State's 2025 schedule takes it all around the country, seeing several teams it wouldn't normally. Along with that, the Cougs will face a unique mix of special teams talent they might not usually have to deal with. From the ACC to the MAC, here's who the WSU special teamers will need to know as they make their way through the upcoming season.
5. Daniel Sparks (P) - Virginia
UVA punter Daniel Sparks can flip a field as good as anyone. On his four-year college career that began at Louisiana-Monroe, Sparks averages over 44 yards per punt and has downed opponents inside their own 20-yard line 41 times. He is an expert at keeping the ball out of harm's way and seldom puts it through the end zone. Sparks is now a grad senior and should appear on several preseason watchlists including for the Ray Guy Award.
4. Zachary Card (KR) - Oregon State
Oregon State has found something in the return game with youngster Zachary Card. Card's freshman season in 2024 saw him average 19.9 yards per kick return and nearly break free a couple times. He's back as a sophomore for the Beavers and looks to be one of the more dangerous specialists the Cougs will have to face this fall. Card racked up 298 return yards a season ago and appeared in all 12 games for OSU. Unlike everyone else on this list, he'll get two cracks at Washington State this season also.
3. Will Bettridge (K) - Virginia
Senior kicker Will Bettridge was a scoring machine for Virginia last season. He connected on 18 of his 21 field goal tries in 2024, good for an 85.7% average (an exact copy of his 2023 season). Bettridge is currently in the top 15 for the Cavaliers in career points after being responsible for 78 last year. He has a career long of 47 and has not missed an extra point in over two years. Bettridge makes UVA's scoring range a long one; something that Washington State will have to keep in mind when they see him on October 18.
2. Gabriel Plascencia (K) - San Diego State
Gabriel Plascencia was one of the nation's better kickers in 2024 and he will certainly be the best one that WSU sees this year. He's coming off a special junior campaign in which he finished at the top of the Mountain West in field goal percentage, making 13 of his 14 field goal attempts (92.9%). Plascencia is as automatic as they come on both PATs and field goals and comes in with a career long make of 50. Plascencia is a vital piece to San Diego State's scoring and if the offense gets even relatively close, odds are he's cashing in.
1. Bryson Hammer (PR) - Toledo
When Washington State takes on Toledo in Week 9, they will need to be very wary of kicking the ball to ace Bryson Hammer. Hammer made an immediate splash as a freshman last year for the Rockets in the return game, leading the MAC with 255 yards on punt runbacks. Although he did not find the end zone, he averaged 13.4 yards per return. Now as a sophomore, he seems poised for another standout season on special teams and he'll probably break through for a house call or two. The Cougs would be wise to keep it away from #33 entirely.