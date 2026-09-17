Top WSU recruit Rashaun Lavata'i makes his stance clear: 'I gave my word'

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — As Curtis High School behemoth Rashaun Lavata’i continues to grow, both in physical stature and recruiting reputation, bigger FBS programs have resumed their pursuit of the four-star offensive tackle from the state of Washington.

To the surprise of some, the 6-foot-7, 290-pounder gave Washington State University a verbal pledge in June, even as higher-profile, bigger-budget college teams came charging into the picture.

And three months later, the attention has not ceased.

“For sure, the higher schools hit me up and keep in contact with me, just making sure they know the place I am going is right for me,” Lavata’i said during a break from high school practice Wednesday.

“I am having to deal with that every day.”

Lavata’i said recruiters from as many as eight FBS schools remain in contact with him.

“I know more will come soon, for sure, as I shoot higher up the rankings,” Lavata’i said.

But as the highest-rated prospect in WSU’s 2027 class, Lavata’i reiterated something about his commitment to the Cougars after visiting them, as well as Utah, Oregon State and Washington, last spring.

“I gave my word (to WSU),” Lavata’i said. “And I stay truthful to my word.”

Lavata’i remembers the date exactly - Jan. 22 - when WSU offensive line coach Jack Abercrombie arrived at Curtis for an in-person visit.

Abercrombie came to WSU from Missouri with Kirby Moore, who was hired as the Cougars’ next coach in December.

“As soon as I walked into the weight room, (Abercrombie) was there and waiting,” Lavata’i said. “It was like a whole different feeling I got - just a whole lot of love. And it’s a good relationship we’ve continued to build from that day on.”

The thing is, at that first encounter in January, Lavata’i was just 6-5 and 265. He was bouncy and athletic for his size, but still a little raw.

“I wasn’t that tall,” Lavata’i quipped.

In the nine months since then, Lavata’i has grown nearly three inches and put on “30 pounds of good weight.” And after he was named the overall offensive-line most valuable performer at the AveryStrong College Showcase in June at the University of Puget Sound, suddenly “Power Four” schools were in contact.

But not only does he remain firmly committed to WSU, he stayed at Curtis for his senior season so he could play with his incoming younger brother, Rocco, who is also a lineman.

“I get to play with this little guy,” Lavata’i said, “and show hm the ways.”

As far as coming to WSU games in Pullman this fall, Lavata’i said the only one confirmed so far is being at the Cougars’ homecoming game on Oct. 24 against Boise State.