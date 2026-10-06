UCLA transfer quickly emerges as a leader for Washington State

Redshirt senior Jack Pedersen is the down-to-earth old soul that every college football team needs, including the Washington State Cougars.

Sure, the Murrieta, California product savored his four previous seasons at UCLA, exploring Westwood, visiting the Santa Monica Pier and being entertained by sporting events and concerts at the old Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Pedersen even saw the field at tight end, making five starts and catching 23 passes in his final two seasons for the Bruins before graduating with a degree in political science.

At the end of last season, he thought a clean break and a change of scenery would be good.

Oct 12, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins tight end Jack Pedersen (28) catches a pass against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first quarter at the Rose Bowl. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

So, he decided to travel 1,100 miles northeast to his next destination: Rural Pullman and its small-town comfort.

“I have loved it ever since,” Pedersen said.

And the Cougars are glad he is around to anchor their tight-end room under rookie coach Kirby Moore, who was hired last December. In fact, they named him one of the team captains for 2026.

“I take that with great pride,” Pedersen said.

A steady presence in Washington State's tight end room

Pedersen has caught at least one pass in every game this season, including his second career touchdown in WSU’s 48-7 win over Duquesne at Gesa Field in Martin Stadium.

Last week in the 26-6 loss to Fresno State, he tied his career-high with three receptions for 21 yards.

Beyond the numbers, his healthy presence alone has been vital for the Cougars, who are just now getting healthier in that position group with Trey Leckner returning Saturday for his season debut - and Beau Baker finally regaining form.

Sep 12, 2026; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Brandon White (8) tries to get away from Washington State Cougars tight end Jack Pedersen (28) during the second quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“For a while there, it was kind of a little lonesome,” Pedersen said. “Us getting healthy, it drives the competitive edge in the room.”

Why Pullman has been the right fit for Pedersen

The slower pace of Pullman has been a welcome change for Pedersen. It has enabled him to focus on maximizing his one season with few distractions.

“Just books and ball." Pedersen said. "And you really get to know the guys and teammates, spending time with one another - whether it’s fishing, golfing or barbecuing."

Pedersen’s summer in Pullman was simple: Because he had already graduated, his mornings were reserved for workouts and other team-related meetings. Then, in the afternoon, he would usually find himself visiting the renowned 18 holes of Palouse Ridge Golf Club with teammates.

“It was always 85 degrees out. The sun was out. No clouds in the sky,” Pedersen said. “I don’t need much to keep myself entertained.”

From ‘books and ball’ to sports cards

A few weeks ago, on the weekly radio show, Pedersen was one of the special guests. He was asked by radio host Chris King about one of his childhood hobbies - his sports-card collection.

Pedersen said it was an activity born out of the pandemic in 2020 when he and a few high-school friends were “looking for something new” to do.

They decided to collect sports cards and frequented the local Target and Walmart stores to restock packs each week.

“We’d buy them for $20 and go to the local card shop and them a card for $70,” Pedersen said.

As their profits grew, so did their budget for bigger “hobby” boxes of cards - and bigger profits were split evenly.

“We thought we were ballin’,” Pedersen said. “We were a bunch of 16-year-olds making a couple hundred bucks … and we could get ‘In-N-Out’ burgers for a few days.”