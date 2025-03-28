Washington State 2025 Player Spotlight: Raam Stevenson
Washington State's defense was hit hard by the transfer portal and graduation following last season. Household names like Kyle Thornton, Taariq Al-Uqdah and Kapena Gushiken amongst several others are all gone now. The Cougars will need some sort of stability on that side of the ball and will lean on their few remaining defensive holdouts to lead the way in 2025. One of those guys will be redshirt senior defensive end Raam Stevenson.
Since joining the Cougars as a three-star recruit out of Texas' Timberview High School in 2021, Stevenson has seen the field plenty but not much as a starter on the defensive line. This year that appears as though its going to change.
With only two games a starter under his belt, Stevenson comes into this spring as a projected first-teamer at DE on the depth chart. He's appeared in 36 games over the last four years, so its not as if Stevenson doesn't have the experience. Now in his final collegiate season, though, it shapes up to be his first full campaign as one of the guys leading the defensive front. He is the only player currently listed on the defensive line first team that is not a transfer and is a senior.
Of WSU's 11 projected starters on defense, five are incoming transfers meaning that veteran players like Stevenson who have been around the program will serve an even greater role. It's something that head coach Jimmy Rogers has acknowledged since spring ball began and he cited Stevenson in specific.
"Raam's been integral in uniting our team and leading by example," Rogers stated after one of Washington State's recent practices.
On his career thus far, Stevenson has made 38 total tackles (3.5 of which have been for a loss), two sacks and has defended one pass. He appeared in all 13 games last season. His production should see a drastic improvement if he is able to stay healthy this year and he may end up being one of the Cougars' most important pieces on defense moving into this fall from a leadership standpoint alone.
Stevenson will be anchoring an area where Washington State thrived at last year. The defense racked up 24 sacks and 74 tackles for loss in 2024 and that played a major role in the team's overall 8-5 record and bowl appearance. With so many of the pivotal players that helped make that happen gone, though, Stevenson now is tasked with taking the torch. If the Cougars do indeed continue to see success in that department, #45 will surely be a big reason why.