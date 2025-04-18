Washington State 2025 Player Spotlight: S Tucker Large
One of the more dynamic defensive players in the FCS has traded his South Dakota State blue and gold for crimson and grey. Safety Tucker Large might be the most intriguing Cougar defender to watch in 2025 because of this switch. Folks saw how good he was with the Jackrabbits and how he made himself a household name in Brookings. Now, though, his mettle will be further tested as he preps for an FBS season and all the new trails that come with it. Large, an expected starter in Washington State's revamped secondary this year, will have a lot on his shoulders but appears to be ready.
"I've been with a lot of the same coaching staff," he pointed out to reporters following a Spring practice a few weeks ago. "so I'm definitely comfortable being out here."
Defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbit and safeties coach Pete Menege came over from SDSU alongside Large and head man Jimmy Rogers; something that should help not only him, but the entire secondary as this offseason rolls on. Familiarity and chemistry is something that will be key for Washington State this summer and fall. As will a standard for winning that Large himself is quite used to.
"Both cultures are very great," he said. "It's cool to see the things they've done to be successful here. And then obviously us bringing our style too and kind of blend those together has been super fun."
Large is a winner through and through and South Dakota State did a lot of it during his time there. Large helped the Jackrabbits take home two back-to-back FCS national titles in 2022 and 2023. He was a key player both years, specifically in the 2023 season as part of a defense that allowed a historic 9.3 points per game. The Jacks went a combined 41-4 over the last three seasons and Large himself took home first-team All-Conference honors during the 2023 and 2024 campaigns.
His prowess as a defender is where he really shines, of course, but he is also no stranger to making things happen on special teams. Two years ago, Large served as one South Dakota State's primary punt returners and averaged nearly 20 yards per runback and housed one in the FCS semifinals. He will likely not see as much action in that department with the Cougs but its something that is in his wheelhouse and Rogers might have up his sleeve on occasion.
Overall Large will be one of the key players to watch on this year's Washington State squad. If he is able to maintain his high level of play in spite of jumping up a level, it should lead to success in the secondary and the Cougars defense as a whole. For a unit that lost so much after last fall, having an experienced veteran like Large come in might prove to be a season saver.