Washington State 2025 Player Spotlight: WR Josh Meredith
As is the case with almost every position on the Washington State roster this season, the receiving corps will be one that experiences great change from 2024 to 2025. For a unit that lost several of its notable players from last season, including the likes of NFL-bound Kyle Williams and Kris Hutson to name a few, having guys with experience will be pivotal. Enter Josh Meredith.
Meredith, a redshirt senior, shapes up to be one of the most important pieces on the Cougars' offense as summer approaches. He's been with the teams since 2021 and has steadily seen his role increase as the years have gone by. Now with just one left, Meredith will end his college career where it began (a rare feat in the sport today) and will likely be one of the main leaders on this year's squad.
The San Diego native is currently projected to be the only starting receiver who was with WSU last season. A year ago, Meredith finished third on the team in receptions (39) and receiving yards (472). He hauled in a pair of touchdowns and averaged 36.3 yards per contest and even made a splash on special teams, blocking a punt that was returned for a score. That was all in a complimentary role for then-QB John Mateer. Now, though, Meredith, despite initially entering his name into the transfer portal this offseason, looks to be the guy on the outside for Mateer's successor Zevi Eckhaus.
Meredith garnered interest while in the portal from a couple of different schools including Wake Forest, the new home of his former head coach Jake Dickert. Instead of pursuing those options, however, he opted to stay put for his senior season and it was welcome news to Cougs fans who witnessed their team say goodbye to several other pass catchers.
"The portal is cool and all," Meredith said in an interview earlier this spring, "but it's also a really scary place.,, it didn't make sense to leave."
There are big shoes to fill in the receiving department at WSU this year and while fresh faces like Devin Ellison and Jeremiah Noga will certainly help fill those shoes, Meredith appears to be the one ready to take the brunt of the workload. With stats that have gradually improved each year and plenty of experience at his back, fans should expect to see a lot of #18 this fall.