Washington State 2025 Spring Opponent Outlook: Colorado State Rams
The Cougars will close out the September portion of their schedule with a trip to Fort Collins to take on Jay Norvell's Rams. After an 8-5 run and trip to the Arizona Bowl last fall, Colorado State is looking for one more strong season in the Mountain West before linking up with Washington State in next year's iteration of the Pac-12. What will be waiting on the other sideline when the Cougs make their way into Canvas Stadium on September 27?
Offense
CSU has been relatively quiet in the transfer portal this offseason, at least on offense, but still lost a few key pieces to graduation. Star receiver Tory Horton is likely headed to the NFL in a couple short weeks while his fellow wideouts Jamari Person and Caleb Goodie are both also gone. Transfers like ex-Ohio State receiver Kojo Antwi and former San Diego State standout Louis Brown IV are now part of the mix, though, and will be looking to make an immediate impact in the passing game.
That passing game, despite its heavy roster turnover on the outside, will still have the same guy orchestrating it with redshirt sophomore QB Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi. Last season Fowler-Nicolosi really came onto the scene, throwing for 2,796 yards and 14 touchdowns while rushing for four more scores. Having him and 1,000-yard rusher Avery Marrow back will bring a real sense of familiarity to the offense.
Defense
Defensively, the Rams have a lot more questions. They are trying to find a way to replace several of their top tacklers from 2024 including linebackers Buom Jock and Chase Wilson. Jock is now with Cal while Wilson found a new home with West Virginia. That duo alone was responsible for 198 total stops, eight QB hits and three fumble recoveries last fall. Now the mantle falls on fresh faces. Jacob Ellis has joined the fray from Iowa State as has edge rusher JaQues Evans from Baylor.
On the back end, big names like Dom Jones are also gone. Jones was one of the Mountain West's better secondary players last year, breaking up eight passes and picking off a pair. As they did over the middle, CSU used the portal to help fill that void. Cornerback C.J. Blocker came over from Utah to help shore things up.
All in all, Colorado State should still pose quite the challenge for the Cougars. With an offense that remains largely in tact and a reshuffled defense that has a lot of upside, the Rams will be one of the more interesting teams to watch in the Mountain West race this year and could be one of the more difficult opponents WSU sees on its schedule.