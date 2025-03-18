Washington State 2025 Spring Opponent Outlook: Idaho Vandals
Washington State will kick off the Jimmy Rogers era this August by renewing the "Battle of the Palouse" rivalry with Idaho. The Vandals, hailing from the Big Sky conference, have been one of the better FCS teams out there as of late, reaching the subdivision's quarterfinals for the second straight season last fall. Much like WSU, though, Idaho is going to look a lot different in 2025 after going through a coaching change and roster overhaul. What will the Vandals bring with them into Martin Stadium come Week 1?
Thomas Ford will be making his head coaching debut for Idaho after serving as Oregon State's running back's coach last year and his task will be a mighty one following in the footsteps of Jason Eck who left for New Mexico. Ford's team, despite losing its starting quarterback, will not necessarily see a fresh face at the position this year. Jack Layne, who spent much of 2024 injured, transferred out this offseason meaning that one of his backups from last year will likely get the nod.
Although nothing is official as of now, redshirt sophomore Nick Josifek and Jack Wagner will likely have the best shot at getting the start come August 30. Both redshirt sophomores saw significant time last year as reserves following Layne's broken collarbone. Wagner appeared in 11 games, throwing for 1,389 yards and 12 touchdowns while Josifek played in six contests and threw for 282 yards.
While experience at quarterback may not be a pressing issue for the Vandals, it may be at other positions. The team loses one of the best defensive players in the entire FCS with Keyshawn James-Newby also hitting the portal. James-Newby posted 10.5 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss for the Idaho defense a season ago. They did bring in ex-Washington defensive end Maurice Helms, however, to help fill the void in the pass rush.
There will be another big hole to fill at receiver as Jordan Dwyer is also gone. Dwyer was the go-to guy on the outside last year, hauling in 78 passes for 1,192 yards and 12 scores. He was arguably the biggest difference-maker on an offense that averaged 27.9 points and 384.9 yards per contest. Now, the Vandals will have to look to guys like Emmerson Cortez-Menjivar and incoming transfer Lonyatta Alexander Jr; neither of which saw near the looks Dwyer did.
In total, Idaho loses 18 players to the portal and has only brought in six meaning that Ford and his staff are focused on building form within. It's a strategy that has worked for teams out there but often takes some time to truly yield results. Idaho is still pegged to enter 2025 in the FCS Top 25 and could easily be a playoff team again at that level. Washington State will be experiencing a lot of similar rebuilding challenges leading up to the season-opener.
FCS-vs-FBS games can be scary and Idaho proved that last year as they were one of the few to topple an FBS opponent, beating Wyoming 17-13 a week after giving Oregon a mighty scare in Eugene. There are a lot of unknowns with the new staff and roster makeup but the Cougars still ought to be on red alert with their neighbors to the East making a jaunt over in Week 1.