Washington State 2025 Spring Opponent Outlook: North Texas Mean Green
On September 13, Washington State will collide with North Texas in Denton for what will be the first ever meeting between the two programs. The Mean Green, hailing from the American Athletic Conference, are fresh off a six-win season and a bowl appearance for the fourth time in five years. As head coach Eric Morris enters his third year running the show, UNT has its sights set on even greater heights in 2025. What should the Cougars expect in their first road game this fall?
Like so many teams this year, North Texas is in the midst of a change at quarterback. Last year it was Chandler Morris that saw the bulk of the action, throwing for over 3,700 yards and 31 touchdowns. He was the AAC's top passer and was a huge reason why UNT boasted the best overall passing offense in the conference. Now, though, Morris is a Cavalier in Virginia (meaning that Washington State may see him down the line this year) and it appears that either Drew Mestemaker or incoming transfer Reese Poffenbarger will have the controls.
Mestemaker got the nod in the Mean Green's First Responder Bowl loss to Texas State and showed his stuff, throwing for nearly 400 yards and two touchdowns. He is only a redshirt freshman after appearing in just five contests last fall and he could be the guy of the future in that's the route Morris and his staff want to go.
Poffenbarger, however, has a real shot to be the starter as well. After a successful two-year stint with FCS UAlbany, Poffenbarger moved up to Miami last year before landing with North Texas as a senior. With 30 games of collegiate know-how under his belt, Poffenbarger could get the starting role on experience alone although he did not see the field much as Cam Ward's backup in 2024.
While UNT tries to replace its marquee position on offense, though, on defense it will be in much better shape. Standout pass rusher Breylon Charles returns and is looking to build on a season in which he logged 4.5 sacks and six tackles for loss. He will be one that Washington State's offensive front will need to focus on. Charles and defensive tackle Fatafehi Vailea II shape up to be a force up front for the Mean Green this year. Both are redshirt seniors and will be looking to close their career with a bang.
Also coming back in star corner Brian Nelosn II and he's only a sophomore. In 2024, Nelosn picked off four passes and broke up three more in what ended up being a season worthy of first-team all-conference accolades for the youngster. He looks to be one of the more dangerous secondary players WSU will see all season.
With no history to go off of between these two teams, it makes for a very intriguing road test for the Cougs. Much like Jimmy Rogers' team appears set to do, North Texas might be relying on the talent of a former FCS arm to lead the offense. Unlike Washington State, though, the Mean Green defense looks to not have as many questions and could end up posing the first real challenge for the offense this year.