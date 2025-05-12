Washington State 2025 Spring Opponent Outlook: Oregon State Beavers
It's a matchup so nice they'll play it twice. Yes, Washington State and its lone Pac-12 foe (at least as of right now) will come together in a rare two-game set this year, once in Corvallis and once in Pullman. The Beavers and the Cougars will clash for the first time on November 1 in Reser Stadium before dueling in the season finale grudge match in Martin Stadium just four weeks later. OSU and WSU have a ton of familiarity with each other but what will that mean as the Cougs try and avenge last year's 41-38 loss to Oregon State?
Offense
The Beavers offense will now run through experienced quarterback Maalik Murphy. Murphy, who came over after leading Duke to a 9-3 record last year, should be the starting signal caller, replacing 2024's primary passer Gevani McCoy. As the Blue Devils QB, Murphy threw for threw for 2,933 yards and 26 touchdowns; a single-season program record. Oregon State is hoping for more consistency under center after playing three different quarterbacks last season.
Outside of the QB position, the Beavers will field mostly familiar names on both sides of the ball save for a few spots. Running back Anthony Hankerson returns for his senior season following a 1,000-yard year in which he found the end zone 15 times. Against Washington State in their November meeting last year, Hankerson ran for 83 yards and will surely be a main focal point for the WSU defense once again.
In the receiving corps, Trent Walker looks to again be the go to guy. Walker, a redshirt senior, led the team with 901 yards and 81 catches in 2024. Murphy will likely rely heavily on the veteran wideout this season as well as Darrius Clemons. Clemons likewise was on the club last year, catching 25 balls for 292 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Defense
Standout safety Skyler Thomas is also back after posting a team-best 81 tackles last year and getting on nine defended passes and two recovered fumbles. Thomas is one of the playmakers on the defense and having him around for his senior stint will be huge for an Oregon State unit that is looking to improve on its nearly 30 points per game allowed last year.
It will be a slew of youngsters that appear set to take over the middle of the defense. Sophomores Dexter Foster and Zakaih Saez will be taking the mantle in the linebacker room after combining for 67 stops and five TFLs a season ago. Foster and Saez both played in complimentary roles last year but both are currently listed as projected starters for the upcoming season.
Of all of the opponents the Cougars will see in 2025, the Beavers are the one that has probably changed the least and, coincidentally, are one of the only regular foes on the slate. The fact that they'll match up twice just adds another interesting chapter to this longstanding rivalry.