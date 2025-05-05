Washington State 2025 Spring Opponent Outlook: Toledo Rockets
The October portion of Washington State's 2025 schedule will wrap up with a home contest against a team the Cougars have never seen on the football field before. Toledo comes to town in Week 9 and, while the Rockets may not typically tend to draw a ton of national interest, this bunch in particular is an intriguing one. After an 8-5 go of it last fall and a thrilling 6OT victory over Pitt in the GameAbove Sports Bowl, Toledo has a lot behind it going into this season.
Jason Candle is back for his tenth season running the program and he has a bunch that isn't that far removed from a MAC title (2022). This team has also been bowling in each of the last four seasons. And as far as the individuals on the roster go, the Rocekts are keeping some of their biggest names around for at least one more run meaning that they could pose a real threat to WSU come October 25.
Offense
Redshirt senior quarterback Tucker Gleason threw for over 2,800 yards last year and 24 touchdowns and is back again. He averaged over 230 passing yards per contest last season and he retains one of his favorite pass-catching targets as well in wideout Junior Vandeross III. Vandeross was a first-team all-conference receiver in 2024, hauling in 85 throws for 957 yards and five TDs. He did all that and most of those weren't even team highs as Jerjaun Newton eclipsed those stats.
Newton, though, is now gone and the main piece besides Vandeross in the passing attack should be newcomer Trayvon Rudolph. Rudolph came over from Northern Illinois this offseason and should add a great deal of depth to the receiving corps. Washington State's secondary should be ready for Toledo to throw the ball often.
Defense
Flipping to the other side of the ball, the Rockets have said farewell to standout DB Maxen Hook who put together a terrific senior season in 2024, logging 107 total tackles and breaking up four passes while intercepting two more. Hook was the enforcer on a Toledo defense that held its opposition to 23.2 points and 207.9 passing yards per contest last year. Replacing him has been at the top of the list this winter and spring.
They are hoping that senior Jaden Dottin will be that guy. Dottin played in all 13 games last season but did so in a primarily reserve role. He registered just 16 stops and picked off one pass. By the time they meet up, Washington State's offense should have a good idea of just how big a role Dottin will take on this fall.
Overall this is one of the more interesting matchups on the entire Cougs' slate because this Toledo team is in a very similar spot talent wise. They're good enough to be a bowl squad yet again but so is WSU if they can put it all together. The result could mean an exciting one for fans in Martin Stadium when they come together.