Washington State 2026 Spring Opponent Outlook: Duquesne Dukes

The Cougars will welcome Duquesne University to Gesa Field for their 2026 home opener. While the Dukes may seem like a win on paper, it will be important for the Cougars to not overlook their FCS counterparts on September 19.

Usually contenders in the Northeast Conference, Duquesne missed out on the FCS playoffs a season ago and are looking to get back but what sort of challenge, can they actually pose to the Cougs come fall?

Offense

Right now, the Dukes don't know who will be their signal caller. Tyler Riddell held the position last fall, throwing for over 2,000 yards and 26 touchdowns. He's graduated now, though, and that means that either junior Logan Kushner, senior Xavier Rice or senior Nate Harper will get the nod this season pending they don't add anyone in the late portal window. Kushner served as Riddell's primary backup last year, completing 14-of-19 passes. Rice appeared in one game as well last year while Harper has not seen any field time yet.

Where there are questions at QB for Duquesne, there won't be in the backfield or the receivers room. Leading rusher Ness Davis is back after running for 927 yards and a pair of scores as a redshirt sophomore in 2025. Joining him will be Shawn Solomon Jr. and Dazhaun Hopkins, a duo that combined for another 568 yards and three more scores. Between those three, the Dukes should have a solid running game.

On the outside it will again be Joey Isabella and Ryan Petras snagging passes. Isabella finished first on the offense with 63 catches... nearly three times as many as anyone else... and 839 yards along with 13 touchdowns. This will be his final season and there's no reason he shouldn't be the top target once more in the passing game.

Defense

On the other side, Duquesne will present a formadible secondary that Washington State will have to contend with. Defensive back D.J. Cerisier, who notched a pick and eight pass breakups last year, is back as is Dallas Harper who came down with three interceptions and four more PBUs. Between them Cerisier and Harper logged 60 tackles and forced fumble as well. Throw in the addition of former Eastern Michigan DB Jaylen Monds and It is not a defensive back end to trifle with. The Cougs will need to be wary of a handful of guys with experience back there.

Where the uncertainty will lie for the Dukes defense is on their line. Last year's top two sack-getters in Jack Dunkley and Kevin Kurzinger are both gone. They will now look to guys like Carter Lance and Adrian Ramirez to pick up the slack as they look to re-establish a pass rush that ended last season with 19 sacks and 54 quarterback hits.

It's not necessarily a forgone conclusion that it will be a nice home opener for the Cougars in Week 3. Last year Idaho came in and darn-near beat WSU in a low-scoring slugfest. Duquesne, admittedly, is not quite the same caliber as the Vandals, but the lesson from last year should carry over. This Dukes team is a postseason hopeful and brings with them a fair amount of experience to Martin Stadium. It could be a classic "toe stub game" if Washington State isn't careful.