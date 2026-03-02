Washington State 2026 Spring Opponent Outlook: Washington Huskies

The Kirby Moore era will kick off in Apple Cup fashion as his Washington State Cougars travel to Seattle to renew their rivalry with Washington. The Huskies will again pose a mighty challenge for the Cougs who will be looking to avenge last year's 59-24 blowout loss. In order to do so, however, WSU will again have to contend with a talented UW unit that brings back a handful of familiar faces and has added some new ones. Last year's LA Bowl champs are looking to make some waves in the Big Ten this fall and might have just the team to do it.

The biggest name back in the fray for the Huskies will be junior quarterback Demond Williams Jr. Williams has been Washington's starter since the end of the 2024 season, throwing for over 3,000 yards and accounting for 31 total touchdowns a year ago. A dual-threat signal caller, Williams has proven to be an effective runner as well as a passer and was a real thorn in Washington State's side during their meeting last year. He went for 386 yards and five touchdowns in last season's showdown and again will have to be a top priority for the WSU defense.

Retruning alongside Williams will be some of his top weapons including receiver Dezmen Roebuck and tight end Decker DeGraaf. Roebuck and DeGraaf accounted for a combined 74 receptions a season ago, roughly a quarter of all of Williams' completions in 2025. The duo also authored nine receiving touchdowns and will likely again be top targets this year especially with guys like Denzel Boston now gone.

While the Washington passing game will look similar, the ground attack has changed quite a bit. With last year's leading rusher Jonah Coleman is out the door, the Huskies have to find production the run game from elsewhere. They are hoping that production will come from Oregon transfer Jayden Limar. Limar, a senior, is expected to compete for the starting job after appearing in eight games for the Ducks and rushing for 262 yards and three scores. He and redshirt sophomore Jordan Washington are expected to see the bulk of the carries this season.

Defensively, the Huskies will be retaining some of their best talent including leading tackler Alex McLaughlin. The senior safety was excellent last fall, racking up 94 stops and picking off two passes while recovering a fumble that he took back for a touchdown. McLaughlin is arguably UW's most impactful defensive piece and him coming back will make the secondary one of the more dangerous ones Washington State will see this year.

Also returning is linebacker Xe'ree Alexander after a season in which he got in on 70 tackles and sack. The senior Alexander will be joined by edge rushers Isaiah Ward and Jacob Lane, both of which are coming back as well. The sheer amount of defensive talent that Washington returns is impressive and should help the team make a real push in improving on their 9-4 mark from a season ago. The revamped WSU offense will have their collective hands full.

The 118th Apple Cup will be a meaningful one as it will officially begin a new era for the Cougs. As per usual, the rivals will likely prove to be one of the toughest tests on the 2026 slate and with all their senior stars coming back on both sides of the ball, UW will be sure to deliver a heck of a shot come Week 1.