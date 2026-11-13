Washington State's 2027 recruiting class turning heads with eye-popping performances

As the Washington State Cougars enter the home three-game stretch of their own season, many of their Cougars’ commitments in the 2027 class are in the middle of the high school playoffs of their senior seasons.

Here are updates on each of the 22 WSU commitments:

WR Adrian Barnett, The King’s Academy (California): Has caught 56 passes for 789 yards and nine touchdowns in 10 games as Knights host North Salinas in a playoff game Friday.

RB Michael Bryant, Frankston (Texas): Latest commit is a track star who plays running back. Piling up long rushing touchdowns, including four in the season opener. Indians are 8-1 and host Whitewright in a playoff game Thursday.

CB Noah Clark, Inglewood (California): Has 50 tackles, two interceptions and nine passes knocked down in 11 games as the Sentinels travel for a playoff game against Palos Verdes on Friday night.

LB E.J. Coleman, Folsom (California): Second on the team with 61 tackles, including seven TFL, three sacks and two interceptions at linebacker in nine games as the undefeated Bulldogs host Downey in a playoff game Friday night.

WR Tomas Dixon, San Joaquin Memorial (California): Transferred from Bullard, but never got eligible and played in a game as the Panthers travel to Kingsburg for a playoff game Friday night.

TE Jettson Gillam, Mountain View (Oregon): Played the first two games before breaking his collarbone in the third game. Expected back in the postseason as the Cougars host Wilsonville in a playoff game Friday.

WR Sirjewel Glover, Rainier Beach (Washington): Fifth on the team in receiving with 17 catches for 408 yards and four touchdowns, and has five passes knocked down on defense in eight games as the Vikings host Mount Tahoma in a playoff game Saturday.

QB Ryan Harrington, Anacortes (Washington): Leads the state in total offense (3,965 yards), passing yards (3,404) and has 49 total TDs in nine games. Passed for 374 yards and three TDs in front of WSU coach Kirby Moore last week in a playoff win over North Mason.

CB Jayden Harris, Manteca (California): Second on the team in receiving with 29 catches for 524 yards and seven touchdowns, and has four INTs on defense at cornerback in 10 games as the Buffaloes host Rocklin in a playoff game Friday night.

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CB Gianni Haynes, Cathedral (California): Leads the team in receiving with 25 catches for 434 yards and three touchdowns, and has two defensive touchdowns in 11 games as the Phantoms travel to La Habra for a playoff game Friday night.

OT Rashaun Lavata’i, Curtis (Washington): Was a catalyst with three passes knocked down and a sack along the defensive line as the Vikings upset Chiawana last week in the playoffs. Will travel to Lake Stevens for another playoff game Friday night.

DE Sonasi Maka III, Deer Valley (California): Had 28 tackles, including 11 TFLs, and four sacks on defense. Also caught 12 passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games as the Wolverines saw their season end last week with a 28-7 loss to Freedom.

DL Lopeti Malupo, Archbishop Riordan (California): Playing his senior season both at left tackle and center in 10 games as the Crusaders host Saint Francis in a playoff game Saturday.

DE Tautai Meredith, Lehi (Utah): Had 43 tackles, including 6 1/2 TFL, and four sacks and one blocked field goal in 11 games as the Pioneers saw their season end last week with a 20-8 playoff loss to Lone Peak.

LB Nate Obasanjo, Mount Rainier (Washington): Was lost for the season after four games with a serious knee injury. Has already had surgery. Rams finished up their season with a loss to 4A NPSL opponent Auburn.

DE Richard Orosco, St. John Bosco (California): Has 34 tackles, including six TFL, and 1 1/2 sacks in 10 games as the Braves host Orange Lutheran in a playoff game Friday.

LB Josiah Rand, Chaminade (California): Leads the team on defense with 63 tackles, including 15 TFL, and had 4 1/2 sacks and two forced fumbles as the Eagles travel to Pacifica for a playoff game Friday.

DE Colton Richter, Shadow Ridge (Nevada): Had 42 tackles, including a team-leading nine TFL, as well as five sacks, two forced fumbles and an INT in 10 games as the Mustangs finished up their season in late October with a win over Foothill.

OT Randolph Santiago, Kailua (Hawaii): The second-rated lineman in Hawaii endured a rough team season at left tackle as the Raiders finished up their winless season in late October with a loss to Kahuku.

TE Owen Yurosek, Bakersfield Christian (California): Was second on the team in receiving with 34 catches for 659 yards and 10 touchdowns in 10 games as the Eagles host Sanger for a playoff game Friday.