Washington State Announces TV Details, Start Times For 2025 Home Games

Joe Londergan

Nov 12, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars helmet sits during a game against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Nov 12, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars helmet sits during a game against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
On Tuesday, the Pac-12 Conference announced a partnership with CBS Sports, The CW Network and ESPN that will put each of Washington State and Oregon State's home games on national television in 2025.

As part of the announcement of that partnership, Cougar fans were excited to learn the start times and network designations for each of Washington State's six home games this season at Gesa Field. Five of the Cougs' home contests will be on The CW.

WSU will start the season on August 30 against the Idaho Vandals. Start time for the opener against the Cougs' longtime rival will be 7 p.m. PT on The CW.

The second week of the season will be WSU's homecoming game against San Diego State. That contest will kick off at 7:15 p.m. PT on September 6 on The CW.

On September 20, WSU return from a road game at North Texas to face Washington in the latest chapter of the Apple Cup rivalry. That game is now set for either 4:30 p.m. PT or 5 p.m. PT on CBS.

WSU will spend a month on the road after the Apple Cup, followed by a home game against Toledo on October 25 at 12:30 p.m. PT on The CW.

Following the Toledo game, WSU travel to Oregon State (which will be broadcast on CBS), then come back to Pullman to face Louisiana Tech on November 15. That game will start at 7 p.m. PT on The CW.

WSU's final road trip of the season will take them to James Madison. Then, they host Oregon State in their second meeting of the season, scheduled for November 29 at 3:30 p.m. PT on The CW.

