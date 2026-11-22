The newfound optimism from last week quickly dissipated on Saturday, giving way back to the old habits of Washington State Cougars’ football in 2026.

Not surprisingly, a more complete football team - Texas State - drilled the Cougars, 42-14, handing them their worst loss of the season in San Marcos, Texas.

The deflating performance came just one week after WSU dismantled Colorado State, 73-7, in Pullman for its first Pac-12 Conference victory of the season.

Easily, this was the Cougars’ most unsatisfactory showing under first-year coach Kirby Moore, who oversaw a complete failure in all three phases.

Consider ...

Offensively: Aside from the Cougars’ opening touchdown-scoring drive - quarterback Owen Eshelman’s 22-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Daniel Blood, who fought through three defenders to reach the goal line on a savvy individual effort - it did nothing the rest of the way.

For the first time, Eshelman was completely shut down in the run game, limited to 172 total yards. And while the Cougars did not commit a turnover for the second consecutive game, they were hit with seven penalties for 45 yards - self-inflicted ones that wrecked drives, especially in the first half.

Defensively: WSU had no answer for Texas State’s run game, which produced a pair of 100-yard rushers in running back Torrance Burgess Jr. (146 yards, touchdown) and quarterback Brad Jackson (127 yards, three TDs). They were runs right into the teeth of the defense, too.

The Bobcats converted seven of 13 third-down plays. They were 2-for-3 on fourth downs. And they were 4-for-4 scoring red-zone touchdowns.

Special teams: The killer - perhaps for the entire game - was Texas State’s blocked punt in the first quarter. With the game tied 7-7, the Cougars failed to pick up the Bobcats’ fourth rusher - Jordan Sample - who came untouched and blocked Max Dean’s punt, which was recovered at the Cougars’ 5, leading to an easy touchdown - and 14-7 lead.

Also, Jack Stevens had a 31-yard field goal blocked by Phillip Bradford in the second quarter in a 21-7 game.

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“Really, they kicked our butts situationally,” Moore said.

Amid the same criticism that cropped up during WSU’s six-game losing streak - lack of communication in critical moments, questionable game management and frustrating lack of execution - Cougars defensive end and team captain Linus Zunk was asked how much progress the team has made since opening weekend in the Apple Cup against Washington in Seattle.

“I think we’ve made some progress - we are not the team we were at the beginning of the season,” Zunk said. “We are in a better spot. Tonight, we just did not put that together.”

So, what example is proof of that? Why should WSU supporters believe a better future is in store?

Here is one name - linebacker Isaiah Hung.

Hung is the team’s shining example of evolution, going from a seldom-used player a year ago to arguably the team’s top defensive player.

And it’s not just because Hung returned a fumble 30 yards for a touchdown in the final five minutes of a blowout loss Saturday for the team’s first scoop-and-score moment since 2023 (Brennan Jackson had a 74-yard fumble return for a TD against Colorado) - the redshirt freshman has continued to steadily progress into something promising for the future.

“I would definitely say my confidence (is up),” Hung said following the loss Saturday. “I am playing a lot faster. I’ve formed a better understanding of the game this year, and it has allowed me to let things loose.”

Hung said the turning point was in Week 2 in the team’s 34-7 loss at Kansas State where he had eight tackles.

“That was the game that gave me my confidence of, ‘Hey, I can really do this!’” Hung said. “Obviously I am trying to improve week to week.”

Hung isn’t perfect, but the mistakes he makes are from playing fast and with an aggressive mindset - not being timid.

“It’s how you come back from the mistakes,” he said.