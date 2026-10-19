Washington State vs. Boise State odds, spread and prediction for Week 9

Another week, another milestone for first-year coach Kirby Moore to check off as the Washington State Cougars are set to host the university where he played college football - 21st-ranked Boise State.

It is a program that has had a great impact on Moore’s career.

“It is really what got me into coaching,” Moore said on his weekly “WSU Cougars Coaches Show” with SWX Local Sports on Sunday night. “The coaches that I was around at Boise (State) - Chris Petersen, Bryan Harsin, Justin Wilcox, Robert Prince - all of those coaches were tremendous for me through that experience.”

Now, Moore has to find a way to hand the Broncos their first loss since Week 1 of the season, when they lost a close 34-27 game at then-No. 2 Oregon.

Boise State features arguably the nation’s top rushing duo in Dylan Riley and Sire Gaines, and quarterback Maddox Madsen is a much more confident leader in his second season as the starting quarterback.

The Broncos are No. 1 in the nation in time of possession at 36 minutes, 32 seconds per game.

Washington State enters as double-digit underdog against Boise State

The Cougars keep racking up wins - against the spread.

Led by Eshelman and a WSU offense that got on track a little bit in the second half last week at Oregon State, the visitors covered - barely - in a 48-30 loss in Corvallis, Oregon.

WSU is now 5-2 against the spread, including 3-1 on the road.

Now, after back-to-back road games at Utah State and the Beavers, WSU returns home to face its second-ranked opponent of the season in the 21st-ranked Boise State Broncos.

The Cougars are 13 1/2-point underdogs, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, for the 3 p.m. kickoff Saturday at Martin Stadium.

In their season opener at then-No. 17 Washington, the Cougars were 23 1/2-point underdogs in Seattle. They lost, 24-10.

This will be the fifth time in 2026 that WSU will be a double-digit underdog. It also covered against Arizona (10 1/2-point favorite) with a 34-24 loss in Pullman on Sept. 26.

The only time the Cougars have not covered as a double-digit underdog was at Kansas State (17 1/2-point favorites) on Sept. 13. They lost, 34-7.

The over/under for this weekend’s game is set at 51 1/2 points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The game on Saturday will be the eighth meeting between the two Northwest programs - but first as official Pacific-12 Conference foes.

The Cougars lead the series, 5-2, including a wild 47-44 triple-overtime win the last time the teams played in Pullman in 2017.

Boise State won the last matchup, 45-24, last season.

Also, WSU is 5-2 versus the Broncos against the spread.

Pac-12 Week 9 betting lines

Six of the eight Pac-12 teams are in action this Saturday. Oregon State and Fresno State are on byes.

Here are the early betting lines for the six teams in Week 9, listed in Pacific Time:

• Boise State (-13.5) at Washington State, 3 p.m. Saturday (USA Network)

• San Diego State (-2.5) at Colorado State, 3:30 p.m. Saturday (The CW)

• Utah State (+12.5) at Texas State, 4:30 p.m. Saturday (CBS Sports Network)

Washington State vs. Boise State odds and prediction

Spread: WSU +13.5

Moneyline: WSU +430, Boise State -600

Over/under: 51.5 points

Records against the spread: WSU 5-2, Boise State 3-3

Game time: 3 p.m. Pacific time | Saturday, Oct. 24

Television: USA Network

Washington State Cougars On SI prediction: New starting quarterback Owen Eshelman certainly injected life into the morbid WSU offense. Now can the defense slow down one of the best rushing attacks in the country?

Boise State 40, WSU 23

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.