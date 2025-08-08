Washington State Center Brock Dieu Named To Rimington Trophy Watch List
Washington State redshirt senior offensive lineman Brock Dieu was announced Friday as one of 40 players on 2025's annual preseason watchlist for the Rimington Trophy. The Rimington Trophy is presented each year to the most outstanding center in college football.
Measuring 6'3" and 299 pounds, Dieu started every game last season for the Cougars, mostly at right guard, but did start two games at center. Entering the 2025 campaign, Dieu in first on the WSU depth chart at center. The Arizona native allowed just seven QB pressures and no sacks throughout all of the 2024 season. Throughout his college career, Dieu has seen action in 28 games with 21 starts, all with the Cougs.
The winner of the 2025 Rimington Trophy will be honored January 24th, 2026 at the Rococo Theatre in Lincoln, Nebraska.
The Cougars will open the 2025 college football season on August 30 in Pullman when they host the Idaho Vandals in Jimmy Rogers' first game as WSU's head coach.
About the 2025 Award Winner Selection Process
This year, the Trophy committee worked with Pro Football Focus (PFF) to narrow down its list to the top 40 centers. PFF grades every player on every play of every game on how well they execute their given assignment. That play-by-play grading allowed the Trophy committee to create a watchlist based both on nominations from the schools and data provided by PFF. Once the season begins, schools will be able to nominate their centers for late addition based on in-season merit.
While more than a dozen All-America teams are selected annually, the Rimington Trophy committee uses these three prestigious teams to determine a winner:
· Walter Camp Foundation (WCF)
· Sporting News (SN)
· Football Writers Association of America (FWAA)
Because the selectors of these three All-America teams can place centers in a "mix" of offensive linemen that includes guards and tackles, their 11-man first teams can often have two centers. The Rimington Trophy committee's policy is to count all players that play primarily the center position for their respective teams as centers, even though they may be listed as guards or tackles on the All- America teams. The center with the most first team votes will determine the winner. If there is a tie with first team votes, then the center with the most second team votes will win. If there is still a tie, the winner will be determined by a majority vote from the Rimington Trophy Committee, provided with data from Pro Football Focus.