Washington State coach Kirby Moore announces new starting quarterback ahead of Oregon State game

For the second time in eight days, Kirby Moore didn’t waste any time announcing a significant change for the Washington State Cougars’ offense.

And this one will likely land bigger: Redshirt freshman Owen Eshelman will take over as the new top Cougars’ quarterback, replacing six-game starter Caden Pinnick.

“We’ve made the decision to make a change at quarterback, and Owen Eshelman will move into the starting role heading into this week’s game,” Moore said right off the bat in his opening statement Monday to reporters. “Caden understands this is a team-first decision … moving into the second half of the season.

“Owen has been right there, pushing the quarterback room for the past 10 months, and has prepared like the starter and done everything we’ve asked of him.”

Nov 29, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Owen Eshelman (17). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

News of the switch was revealed to the two quarterbacks hours earlier Monday morning in a private meeting, said Moore, who is coming off his first week as the team's offensive play-caller.

Why Washington State is making a quarterback change

As far as when he reached the decision, Moore said it came after reviewing the Utah State film Saturday - one in which Pinnick’s up-and-down play continued, including another costly turnover in the second half of a 17-16 loss in Logan, Utah.

“Just had too many missed opportunities, especially in the red zone,” Moore said.

In his six games, Pinnick completed 61.8 percent of his passes, totaling 952 yards, three touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed for 194 yards and three scores.

Sep 26, 2026; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Caden Pinnick (12). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moreover, the WSU offense has scored just four touchdowns in five games against FBS opponents, which just wasn't good enough to keep his job.

Who is Washington State's new starting quarterback, Owen Eshelman?

Now, Eshelman - who is bigger at 6-foot-3 and 204 pounds - will make his collegiate starting debut Saturday at Oregon State University.

A Norman High School product in Oklahoma, where he accounted for 6,666 yards of total offense and 79 touchdowns in his two seasons as the starter, Eshelman initially signed with South Dakota State, but was granted his release to follow former coach Jimmy Rogers to WSU last season.

Regarded as similar to Pinnick in terms of mobility and making plays on the run, Eshelman is hailed as a more accurate passer - which is something Moore mentioned the passing attack badly needs to stay out of third-and-long situations.

What Kirby Moore said about Owen Eshelman

“I know he’s a ball player,” WSU center Noah Dunham said. “We’ve all seen it.”

Also, Eshelman has been praised for his “even-keel” personality, Moore said, and connection with teammates.

“He loves Pullman,” Moore said. “He loves being around his teammates.”