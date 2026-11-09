Washington State vs. Colorado State betting odds, spread and prediction for Week 11

After nine grueling, frustrating and deflating weeks of games, the Washington State Cougars had a much-needed break last week.

They self-evaluated. They practiced Wednesday and Thursday before coaches took off on the recruiting trail. And they got an early start in preparing for their next opponent - Colorado State.

The main themes from the time off?

“Execution and finishing,” first-year WSU coach Kirby Moore said on the “WSU Football Coaches Show” with SWX Local Sports on Sunday.

Washington State enters Colorado State matchup as betting favorite

The oddsmakers believe in the power of rest.

Well, that is some of it behind the Cougars (1-8) being 9 1/2-point favorites at home Saturday against Colorado State (3-6), according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The other part of it is that the Rams’ defense might be the worst unit in the whole conference.

The last time WSU was booked as a favorite was Oct. 3 at home against Fresno State. The Cougars were crunched, 26-6, in arguably their worst showing of the season.

Since then, WSU is 2-2 covering the spread, all as underdogs. The Cougars covered against Utah State (+3.5) and Oregon State (+19.5), but did not against Boise State (+13.5) and San Diego State (+2.5), which was their last game before the bye week - a 26-20 loss on the road.

The last time WSU covered at home was as a 10 1/2-point underdog to Arizona on Sept. 26. It lost, 34-24, at Gesa Field. The Cougars are 2-2 overall at home against the spread.

The over-under of 67 1/2 points for the matchup Saturday is the most in any game this season.

This will be the fifth meeting between WSU and the Rams - and the two teams have played surprisingly more in Fort Collins, Colorado (twice) than in Pullman (once).

Last season, the Cougars posted a 20-3 road win as a 5 1/2-point favorite - and are 3-0 in the series this decade.

Colorado State won the inaugural showdown in the wild New Mexico Bowl - 48-45 in 2013.

In all five games, including Saturday, WSU has been listed as the favorite.

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Pac-12 Week 11 betting odds and point spreads

All eight Pac-12 teams are in action this Saturday, including the showdown between conference leaders Oregon State and Boise State.

Here are the early betting lines for Week 11, listed in Pacific Time:

• Fresno State (+8.5) at Texas State, 1 p.m. Saturday (The CW)

• Oregon State (+10.5) at Boise State, 3 p.m. Saturday (USA Network)

• Utah State (-1.5) at San Diego State, 6:30 p.m. Saturday (USA Network)

• Colorado State (+9.5) at Washington State, 7:30 p.m. Saturday (CBS Sports Network)

Washington State vs. Colorado State odds and score prediction

Spread: WSU -9.5

Moneyline: WSU -360, Colorado State +280

Over/under: 67.5 points

Records against the spread: WSU 5-4, Colorado State 3-6

Game time: 7:30 p.m. Pacific time | Saturday, Nov. 14

Television: CBS Sports Network

Washington State Cougars On SI prediction: Is this the week for the Cougars to get off the schneid? It has to be. They should be well-rested from the bye week. Self-evaluation hopefully cleans up a few areas. It’s their time.

WSU 38, Colorado State 30

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.