Washington State's costly mistake leaves Kirby Moore frustrated after Boise State loss

First-year coach Kirby Moore has witnessed a ton of sloppy play by the Washington State Cougars this season, including turnovers.

So, why was he so noticeably irked by WSU’s lone turnover Saturday night in a 31-10 loss to 21st-ranked Boise State at Gesa Field in Pullman?

Was it because quarterback Owen Eshelman’s untimely interception early in the fourth quarter permanently turned a close game in the Broncos’ favor?

Was it because it was such an unforced mistake that Boise State linebacker Boen Phelps had nothing to do but catch a football coming right at him?

All of those contributed to his mood, but when Moore was asked about the pivotal sequence - a short checkdown pass from Eshelman intended for running back Kirby Vorhees - he noted it came on “a play that we installed on the first day of spring ball.”

Oct 24, 2026; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars head coach Kirby Moore looks on against the Boise State Broncos during the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In other words, a mistake of that magnitude should not be made on a play that should be so second nature.

It was anything but that.

At the time, Maddux Madsen had just thrown a 6-yard touchdown to Cam Bates for Boise State to retake the lead, 17-10, with 13:33 remaining.

WSU got the ball back and had just converted a third-and-long play by penalty at its own 41-yard line.

On second down, Eshelman immediately saw Boise State was playing a soft zone, especially in the middle of the field, and knew Vorhees would be the safe checkdown on a pass.

Oct 24, 2026; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Owen Eshelman (17) throws against Boise State Broncos defensive back Roman Tillmon (22) during the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Boise State Broncos won 31-10. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was an option route, and Eshelman waited for his running back to make a decision - would he cut it outside or, if he was going to sit down in the middle of the field for an easy completion?

Vorhees cut it outside. Eshelman’s threw it inside. And the Broncos were happy to collect the lone turnover of the game, which led to the first of two Dylan Riley fourth-quarter touchdowns.

“(Vorhees) might have been right,” Eshelman said. “I made a poor decision, and I’ll be better on that, for sure.”

It was just the latest example of how Moore explains much of 60 minutes with the team.

His bottom line: The Cougars play hard. They mean well. But they have to tighten up their mental fortitude.

“Nobody is quitting. We are pissed off and disappointed. We need to play better,” Moore said.

“The execution (Saturday) wasn’t good enough to beat a top-25 team.”