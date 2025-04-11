Washington State 2025 Player Spotlight: CB Jamorri Colson
One of the more intriguing position groups to keep an eye on for Washington State this fall will be that of the secondary. While most of the back end will be composed of incomming transfers, there will be one holdout from last year's Cougars squad. Redshirt senior cornerback Jamorri Colson is expected to be the lone returning starter in the secondary and, thus, he will likely be the one leaning into a leadership role there as well.
Earlier this winter, though, is seemed as though the Cougs' would be losing #29 as well. He, like so many other players after then-head man Jake Dickert took the Wake Forest job, entered his name into the transfer portal initially. Shortly after, however, he opted to withdraw and remain with the team. This came prior to the hiring of head coach Jimmy Rogers and his staff. Him staying around was music to the ears of fans that were witnessing a mass exodus of their team.
Colson has been with WSU since 2023 but began his collegiate career at the junior college level, playing three seasons for Iowa Western Community College. While there, Colson helped the Reivers win the 2022 NJCAA National Championship. His efforts that season, which included 10 PBUs and 25 tackles, earned him the #4 overall ranking of all of that season's junior college cornerback prospects. He made his way to Pullman from there.
Over the last two seasons, Colson's role with the Cougars defense has been mainly that of a reserve piece, although he did play once as a starter last fall. In 16 appearances, he has logged two interceptions, made 21 stops and forced a fumble in his limited action. An injury to his jaw sidelined him for over a month last season or he would have had even more games under his belt. That injury paved way for Ethan O'Connor (now transferred) to see an increased role.
Now with his jaw bone healed and with much of Washington State's primary playmakers from a season ago gone, however, Colson appears primed for a breakout 2025. Washington State's strength coach Matt Jacobs noted earlier this offseason that Colson is firmly on his radar heading into this summer and fall because of the speed he has be exhibiting in workouts. That speed combined with his experience makes Colson one of the more vital defensive players the Cougars will have this upcoming season.