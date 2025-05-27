Washington State Cougars Rise Slightly in SP+ Rankings After Spring Practices
It's been said many, many times this offseason, but the Washington State Cougars will look significantly different in 2025 after WSU replaced Jake Dickert with Jimmy Rogers as head coach. In the months following, WSU made significant roster changes via the transfer portal, and have continued to do so throughout the month of May. All those new pieces have now had a spring to coalesce.
ESPN's Bill Connelly, creator of the SP+ ratings system, posted updated rankings for the 2025 season this week. The Cougars are still outside the top half of FBS, but have risen two spots since Connelly's last set of rankings, released in February.
Washington State: No. 82 SP+: -4.8, Offensive SP+: 30.6 (No. 43), Defensive SP+: 35.5 (No. 116), Special Teams SP+: -0.2 (No. 110)
In Connelly's first set of ratings for 2025, the Cougars were at No. 84 with an SP+ rating of -5.4.
WSU are now up to 34 incoming transfers for the 2025 season. In recent weeks, that group has grown thanks to names like Oregon State receiver Jeremiah Noga, San Diego State defensive lineman Darrion Dalton, and Southern Methodist cornerback AJ Davis.
While WSU are one of the lower rankings in the nation in special teams and defense, time will tell if the new-look Cougs will rise to the occasion with their reconstructed roster.
The Cougs begin the 2025 season on Saturday, August 30 against the Idaho Vandals.
2025 WSU Opponent Rankings/Ratings
Idaho: N/A
San Diego State: No. 102 SP+: -10.1, Offensive SP+: 17.9 (No. 125), Defensive SP+: 28 (No. 65), Special Teams SP+: -0.1 (No. 93)
North Texas: No. 92 SP+: -7.2, Offensive SP+: 31 (No. 31), Defensive SP+: 38.2 (No. 127), Special Teams SP+: -0.1 (No. 91)
Washington: No. 39 SP+: 6.4, Offensive SP+: 28.8 (No. 52), Defensive SP+: 22.4 (No. 34), Special Teams SP+: -0.2 (No. 121)
Colorado State: No. 97 SP+: -8.3, Offensive SP+: 24.0 (No. 95), Defensive SP+: 32.3 (No. 98), Special Teams SP+: -0.1(No. 89)
Ole Miss: No. 11 SP+: 19.8, Offensive SP+: 34.6 (No. 20), Defensive SP+: 14.8 (No. 9), Special Teams SP+: 0.3 (No. 7)
Virginia: No. 79 SP+: -4.3, Offensive SP+: 24.4 (No. 90), Defensive SP+: 28.6 (No. 70), Special Teams SP+: 0.1 (No. 56)
Toledo: No. 72 SP+: -1.4, Offensive SP+: 26.2 (No. 77), Defensive SP+: 27.6 (No. 63), Special Teams SP+: -0.1 (No. 86)
Oregon State: No. 73 SP+: -2.4, Offensive SP+: 27.9 (No. 56), Defensive SP+: 30.3 (No. 85), Special Teams SP+: 0.0 (No. 67)
Louisiana Tech: No. 109 SP+: -11.9, Offensive SP+: 17.8 (No. 126), Defensive SP+: 29.7 (No. 80), Special Teams SP+: -0.1 (No. 98)
James Madison: No. 49 SP+: 3.0, Offensive SP+: 29.2 (No. 49), Defensive SP+: 26.2 (No. 52), Special Teams SP+: 0.1 (No. 53)