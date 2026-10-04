Washington State could consider major changes after ugly loss to Fresno State

PULLMAN, Wash. - Everything is on the table.

That was the message first-year Washington State Cougars football coach Kirby Moore sent following a wretched 26-6 loss to Fresno State in their Pac-12 opener Saturday at Gesa Field.

Even on a short week, Moore said everything on offense will be re-evaluated before the Cougars take the field Friday against Utah State.

What could that mean?

A change in quarterback? After what sophomore Caden Pinnick produced in easily his worst start of his WSU career, it could be considered, even if it’s not likely.

A change in play-caller? Well, the Cougars just amassed 182 yards, committed two more turnovers, averaged 4.5 yards per pass and had next to nothing in the run game.

In fact, WSU nearly had more “Boo” encores from a frustrated and dissatisfied home crowd in the second half (seven) than first downs (nine).

“That performance wasn’t good enough,” Moore said.

Here are three instant takeaways from the Cougars’ loss to Fresno State in Pullman:

1. One play defined the night

WSU has usually traded one bad half for one better half, in whatever order it comes. That is why people held out faint optimism that it could turn around.

The offense’s first half was horrendous, gaining just 65 yards with less than two minutes remaining in the opening half before marching down for a field goal.

Pinnick was off-target on a few throws - under pressure or not. On designed runs or scrambles, he ran right into the teeth of the Fresno State defense. It was uninspiring, to say the least.

But it took a drastic downfall on the first play of the second series after halftime.

Pinnick stood at the shotgun, barking out signals. The snap bounced off his hands. And running back Kirby Voorhees came forward to block; he kicked the ball right into a pack of Bulldogs, who recovered the fumble at the Cougars’ 25.

Fresno State didn’t score - it had a field goal blocked - but that didn’t stop the “Boos” from the home grandstands. And they only got louder.

“The fans deserve better,” WSU defensive lineman Caden Beatty said.

2. Once again, WSU defense stood tall

As players and coaches rallied to issue collective blame for such a poor performance, the reality is the defense - again - held its end of the bargain.

About the only way Fresno State could do damage was on specialty plays - flea-flickers, reverse counter sweep runs and end-around runs by receivers.

“Great job by Fresno State flicking it back (on plays) … on a little trickery,” Beatty said.

The WSU defense was on the field for nearly 36 minutes, and gave up 375 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

3. A Jack Stevens’ kicking rebound

See, somebody was intent on scoring points for WSU on Saturday.

It was kicker Jack Stevens, who has been mired in a kicking slump.

But he drilled both field-goal attempts Saturday - first a 32-yarder with nearly 9 1/2 minutes remaining in the first half, and then a 50-yarder on the final play to tie the game at 6-6.

Stevens’ evaluation this week should be rather brief.