Washington State could get key player back, but leading rusher questionable vs. Fresno State

The Washington State Cougars might get a big piece of their offense back for their Pac-12 opener Saturday against Fresno State.

Tight end Trey Leckner, who suffered a mid-foot injury during the offseason and reaggravated later in the summer, could make his season debut in Week 5.

Trey Leckner nearing season debut

First-year WSU coach Kirby Moore said last week that Leckner - a 6-foot-3, 243-pound redshirt junior out of Snohomish from Glacier Peak High School - has made a positive breakthrough last week, and has continued to progress toward seeing the field.

For a passing offense that has largely operated outside the numbers, the return of Leckner would give quarterback Caden Pinnick a pass-catching playmaker in the middle of the field.

In 13 games last season, including nine starters, Leckner caught 24 passes for 186 yards and three touchdowns.

“Finding ways to get Jack (Pedersen) and Trey on the field could allow us to do some different things,” Moore said. “Both of those guys have experience.”

Sep 26, 2026; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars head coach Kirby Moore looks at his play sheet against the Arizona Wildcats during the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming out of fall camp, Pedersen was the trusted position-group leader, with Leckner and Beau Baker (foot) making their way back from offseason injuries. He has started three of the four games so far.

“For a while there, it was kind of a little lonesome,” said Pedersen, the UCLA transfer who had an 11-yard touchdown catch in Week 3 against Duquesne. “Having Trey starting to come back and practice has been awesome. It gives us a competitive edge in the room and it’s … only going to make everyone in that room better - and the team better.”

Added Shane Keck, Leckner’s former coach in high school: “He is a warrior that needs to be in a war.”

WSU leading rusher Kirby Vorhees questionable

One of the surprising developments from Moore’s press conference Thursday was that top running back Kirby Voohees (upper body) came out of the Arizona game dinged up, and his status is up in the air for Saturday.

Sep 19, 2026; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars running back Kirby Vorhees (9) carries the ball for a touchdown against the Duquesne Dukes during the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Voorhees currently sits ninth in the Pac-12 in rushing yards (210).

“He’s done a good job getting back into practice,” Moore said. “We are just working through that.”

If Voorhees is unavailable, expect a significant bump up in workload for Maxwell Woods, followed by Leo Pulalasi and even Trey Hill Jr., who all have received additional repetitions in practice this week.

Washington State remains slight favorite over Fresno State

As of Friday morning, the Cougars remain a 1 1/2-point favorite, which has come down one point from earlier in the week, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Also, the over/under is down to 45 1/2 points.

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