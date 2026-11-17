The weather forecast in San Marcos, Texas on Saturday is 70 degrees and sunny.

At this point, Texas State football coach GJ Kinne and the Bobcats might prefer it to be otherwise.

In the past three games, the rain arrived in Pac-12 Conference showdowns at Boise State and Oregon State, and at home last weekend against Fresno State.

And yet, the Bobcats have had three of their best offensive showings of the season against those three conference stalwarts.

“It keeps following us,” Kinne said. “That is all right - we like that rain.”

With their 37-35 comeback victory over Fresno State on Saturday, the Bobcats have not only become bowl-eligible again, but they are tied with San Diego State for second place in the standings - and in position to play Boise State in the conference championship game.

“I told the guys, I think this is a championship team,” Kinne said. “We’ve got the group that can go do that.”

GJ Kinne has transformed Texas State into a contender

Sep 5, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas State Bobcats Head Coach GJ Kinne during the third quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A Texas native, Kinne was a three-year starting quarterback at Tulsa who spent five professional seasons in the NFL and CFL before getting a big break in coaching with the Philadelphia Eagles under Chip Kelly as an offensive special projects assistant in 2019.

From there, he was an offensive coordinator at both Hawaii (2020) and Central Florida (2021) before landing his first head-coaching job at FCS member Incarnate Word (2022), leading that program into the national playoffs.

But the offensive guru has done his best work at Texas State, turning a middling program that had not had a winning season in nine years into an instant winner when he was hired in 2023.

He brought in 71 new players, and won eight games in his first season with the Bobcats, including a 45-21 win over Rice in the ServPro First Responder Bowl.

Kinne recalled this week the challenges of having just $10,000 in NIL funds in that first season.

“I am going and trying to get money, and everyone says, ‘Hey, come back and see me when you get bowl eligible,’” Kinne said.

The Bobcats just clinched bowl eligibility for a fourth consecutive season - with three bowl wins already to their name.

Texas State players to watch against Washington State

Offensive players to watch

RB Torrance Burgess Jr., 5-8, 176, sr.

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

WR Chris Dawn Jr., 5-9, 175, sr.

QB Brad Jackson, 6-0, 197, soph.

WR Beau Sparks, 5-11, 181, sr.

Defensive players to watch

SS Jayden Bradley, 6-1, 209, fr.

LB/DE Tymere Jackson, 6-5, 245, sr.

CB Michael Patterson, 5-10, 169, jr.

LB Treylin Payne, 6-0, 215, sr.

Brad Jackson presents another dual-threat challenge for WSU

The Cougars are proud of the defensive effort against Colorado State quarterback Hauss Hejny last week, holding the Rams to a season-low seven points while forcing two turnovers in the 73-7 win.

But the road doesn’t get any easier with Texas State dual-threat sensation Brad Jackson, who leads the Pac-12 in total offense with 3,080 yards.

And the Texas product has been cooking lately with 371 total yards and five touchdowns at Boise State; 301 total yards and two touchdowns at Oregon State and 410 total yards and four touchdowns last week against Fresno State.

Texas State's speedy receivers pose another threat

Chris Dawn Jr., Beau Sparks and Zechariah Sample might not be the biggest set of receivers in college football, but, oh, they do scoot.

Dawn is the face of the position group. He was Kinne’s first commitment when he took the Texas State job in 2023. And last week, he became the program’s all-time leader in receptions (164), breaking a mark that stood for 56 years.

“This program has changed his life,” Kinne said.

Sparks is the most heralded player in the group as a returning all-Sun Belt Conference first-teamer who can attack all levels of the field.

And Sample lives for the big moment, especially on third downs.

“Fastest receiving corps we’ve ever had,” Dawn said.