Washington State faces an intriguing challenge in Colorado State ahead of Pac-12 showdown

No, Colorado State is not close to emulating the perfect team in college football.

But the Rams are exciting, unpredictable and have more drama on a daily basis than “The Young and the Restless.”

Before followers of Washington State University snicker before welcoming the Pac-12 Conference team with the worst defense in the country to Pullman for a game Saturday, just remember this:

Colorado State has three wins, including a conference victory over the team the Cougars just lost to - San Diego State. And WSU is still searching for its first FBS win this fall.

Jim Mora's first season at Colorado State has been anything but quiet

Jim Mora Jr. has had an interesting first season at Colorado State.

Nov 7, 2026; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams head coach Jim Mora. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He fired former defensive coordinator Tyson Summers during the game against Oregon State in early October after the assistant coach walked off the sidelines following a sudden change in defensive play-calling.

Mora was embroiled in another in-game embarrassment last week in the loss to Boise State when Rams’ offensive lineman Toriyan Johnson and strength and conditioning coach Shelton Bynum had a visible altercation on the sideline.

And, oh yeah - Mora is showcasing arguably the most exciting offense in the Pac-12 Conference, led by sensational quarterback Hauss Hejny.

Coaching a three-win Colorado State into November isn’t what Mora envisioned when he took over, but he has a track record of turning middling programs into winners.

At his previous stop - UConn - Mora led the Huskies to bowl games in three of his four seasons.

Nov 18, 2023; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Jim Mora. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

He was at UCLA for six seasons (2012-17), guiding the Bruins to the Pac-12 South championship in 2012, and back-to-back bowl-game wins the next two seasons.

Mora spent four seasons as an NFL coach - three in Atlanta (2004-06) and one in Seattle (2009). He led the Falcons to the NFC Championship Game in 2004.

In all, he has been a coach or assistant at the NFL or FBS level in five different decades, beginning as a graduate assistant at Washington, his alma mater, in 1984.

Colorado State players to watch against Washington State

Offensive players to watch

LT Quinton Harris, 6-8, 315, sr.

QB Hauss Hejny, 6-0, 206, soph.



WR Tommy Maher, 5-10, 170, jr.

RB Durell Robinson, 6-0, 207, sr.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Miami (FL)

Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Defensive players to watch

CB CJ Blocker, 6-0, 180, sr.

OLB Oumar Diomande, 6-1, 230, sr.

FS Tre’Shawn Moore, 6-1, 190, jr.

DT Jack Moran, 6-6, 255, jr.

Hauss Hejny presents a challenge for Washington State's defense

On the bye week, WSU coach Kirby Moore made sure to tune into the game with his alma mater (Boise State) playing his next opponent (Colorado State).

Boise State won, 64-38. But the Rams flashed a high-powered offense that moved the ball at will - to the tune of 513 yards.

Sophomore Hauss Hejny is the trigger man for the Rams at quarterback, and Moore summarized his impressions of the signal caller in four words during his Monday press conference.

Colorado State football player Hauss Hejny takes a picture with a fan before a game at Texas State on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“He rips the ball,” Moore said.

Hejny started last year’s season opener at Oklahoma State before suffering a broken foot and missing the rest of the season.

This season, although the touted transfer missed a month with a hamstring injury, he is still among the Pac-12 leaders in total offense (1,669 yards), passing yards (1,391) and total touchdowns (20).

Hejny’s 169.6 passer efficiency rating is tops in the conference.

“He throws with really good anticipation - he gets to the top of the drop and trusts it,” Moore said. “And his skill-position guys are making plays as well.”

Colorado State's defense remains a major weakness

The Rams have a proven coach, a dynamic quarterback … and a defense that keeps Mora up at night.

After firing Summers, Mora turned the defense over to Kenny McClendon, who has brought the unit stability, if nothing else.

Colorado State football defensive coordinator Tyson Summer during warmups before the Ag Day game against Southern Utah at Canvas Stadium on Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This week, in his Monday press conference, Mora took full responsibility for the state of the defense - which ranks dead-last in FBS (138th) in total defense, giving up 542.2 yards per game - stating, “I made a decision (in hiring Summers) that didn’t work, and have been trying to fix it since.”

Colorado State also gives up 44.8 points per game, which ranks last in the Pac-12.

What the Rams have done well is force turnovers. They had 14 in nine games, which tied Fresno State for the most in the conference.