Washington State faces Oregon State freshman taking college football by storm

Right now, the drumbeat for Oregon State University football is loud and proud.

The Beavers have hit all the high notes over the past 11 months, starting with their head-coaching hire (JaMarcus Shephard) and the way they’ve quietly built line depth to go along with a young but exciting set of playmakers - on both sides of the ball.

Things are going so well right now that even Chad Johnson reunited with his old team during a practice last week, marking his first visit to town since he played for the Beavers in 2000. He is expected to return this weekend for Oregon State’s game against Washington State University on Saturday.

JaMarcus Shephard has Oregon State rolling

JaMarcus Shephard has that smile. He has that energy. He has that charisma. He has that determination. And climbing the college ranks as one of the best wide receiver coaches in the country, he has accrued that knowledge.

Oregon State football coach JaMarcus Shephard. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

And now, he is making the most of a well-deserved shot to lead his own program at Oregon State University.

His passion is contagious - and is catching on very quickly in Corvallis, Oregon.

“Every single player on our team is important,” Shephard told reporters Saturday after the Beavers’ win over San Diego State.

Shephard was hired last November as the new Beavers’ coach after two seasons as the co-offensive coordinator at Alabama under Kalen DeBoer, whom he followed from Washington in 2024.

The former All-American wide receiver at DePauw does have ties to this week’s opponent. He spent one season at WSU under the late Mike Leach, tutoring future NFL receiver River Cracraft.

Oregon State offensive players to watch

QB Braden Atkinson, 6-1, 208, soph.

WR Jesse Legree, 5-10, 172, fr.

RB AJ Newberry, 6-1, 200, sr.

RG Tyler Voltin, 6-5, 335, sr.

Oregon State defensive players to watch

DE Takari Hickle, 6-3, 270, sr.

OLB Dylan Layne, 6-2, 225, sr.

MLB Aiden Sullivan, 6-1, 230, sr.

SS Drake Vickers, 6-3, 204, sr.

Meet college football's record-breaking freshman receiver

Did you know Jesse Legree’s primary position as a senior at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland, was cornerback?

Now, the pint-sized dynamo is the leading receiver in all of NCAA football.

Oregon State's Jesse Legree, right, gets carried by teammate Jeremiah Ioane after scoring a touchdown during an NCAA football game at Reser Stadium on Sept. 12 in Corvallis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Last week against San Diego State, Legree caught a career-high 10 passes for 191 yards and three touchdowns.

He set a new program record with six consecutive 100-yard receiving games, eclipsing the previous mark of five, set by Mike Hass (2005) and Brandin Cooks (2013).

And now with 38 receptions for 932 yards and 12 touchdowns, Legree - who attacks all three levels of the field - is getting growing Heisman Trophy support.

In fact, after his 71-yard touchdown catch Saturday against the Aztecs, Legree struck the familiar Heisman pose made famous by Desmond Howard in the end zone.

“It’s because I am making history every week,” Legree told reporters after the game Saturday. “You haven’t seen freshmen do this.”

Takari Hickle anchors Oregon State's disruptive defense

One of the aims of Shephard when he arrived in Corvallis was to build the most disruptive defensive line possible.

And small-school product Takari Hickle is right in the middle of it.

Oct 3, 2026; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Oregon State Beavers defensive end Takari Hickle (44) rushes the quarterback against Colorado State Rams offensive lineman John Holthaus (63) at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hickle, out of Tenino, Wash., just outside of Olympia, has busted out and is having a career year so far in 2026. One of the reasons is that he is healthy.

Off the edge, Hickle leads the Beavers with 3.5 sacks, and is second on the team in tackles (30).

Hickle has flourished under the new coaching staff.

“It feels different - but different in all the right ways,” Hickle told reporters after a recent game. “It’s a positive change.”