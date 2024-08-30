Washington State Football: 2024 Cougars in the NFL Primer
Ex-Cougars will be scattered far and wide across the National Football League this season.
With three players selected in the 2024 NFL draft, a handful of other rookies on practice squads and some familiar veteran faces still around, the Cougars will be well-represented from everywhere between Seattle and Miami.
Here's what Cougs fans need to know heading into the season:
Hicks, Jackson, Wade All Get Drafted and Make Cuts
Three former Cougs heard their names called in the NFL Draft in Detroit back in April. Star safety Jaden Hicks went in the fourth round (133 overall) to the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. After a productive training camp and preseason that saw Hicks log 14 tackles (two for loss), a pair of PBUs and recover a fumble, he was named to the Chiefs initial 53-man roster.
Another defensive star out of WSU, defensive end-turned linebacker Brennan Jackson, was drafted shortly after Hicks. Jackson was picked by the Rams in the fifth round (154th overall) and also made the team. Finally, cornerback Chau Smith-Wade was selected by the Carolina Panthers with the 157th overall pick, just three spots behind Jackson. Wade is currently on Carolina's 53-man roster as well.
Stone, Winston Both Cut but Remain on Teams For Now
Wideout Easop Winston Jr. will remain with the Seattle Seahawks but has been relegated to the practice squad. Winston, who had a solid preseason in which he hauled in eight passes for 98 yards and a touchdown while picking up another 10 yards on punt returns, did not make the final cuts to Seattle's 53-man roster. He still may work himself back up, though, in the event of an injury to any of the team's six currently active pass-catchers.
A similar situation befell rookie defensive end Ron Stone in Las Vegas. The Raiders picked up stone as an undrafted free agent earlier this summer and utilized him in all three of their preseason contests. Stone recorded five tackles and two PBUs during those games, which was not enough to land him on the active roster. He is, however, currently on the injured/reserve list.
(Related Articles: WATCH: Former Coug Easop Winston Jr. Makes Touchdown Catch in Seahawks Preseason Game, Raiders Cut Former Coug DE Ron Stone Jr. Ahead of 2024 Season)
Minshew Named Starting QB in Las Vegas
After making his way around the league from places like Jacksonville to Philadelphia to Indianapolis, former WSU quarterback Gardner Minshew has found a new home in Las Vegas and, just recently, the Raiders announced that he would be their starting signal-caller to begin the 2024 season. Minshew, who was the Cougars QB in 2018, has racked up 9,937 passing yards along with 59 touchdowns since being drafted in 2019. He most recently played for the Colts last season where he started 13 games in place of the injured Anthony Richardson. Minshew went 7-6 as a starter in Indy.
(Related Articles: WSU Legend Gardner Minshew Names Las Vegas Raiders Starting QB)
All Cougars Currently on NFL Teams
ARIZONA - S Jalen Thompson CAROLINA - CB Chau Smith-Wade GREEN BAY - T Andre Dillard KANSAS CITY - S Jaden Hicks, CB Jaylen Watson LAS VEGAS - QB Gardner Minshew, DE Ron Stone Jr. (IR) LOS ANGELES (CHARGERS) - LB Daiyan Henley LOS ANGELES (RAMS) - LB Brennan Jackson, DB Cam Lampkin (PS) MIAMI - WR River Cracraft (IR) NEW ENGLAND - DT Daniel Ekuale SEATTLE - T Abraham Lucas (PUP), WR Easop Winston Jr. (PS) WASHINGTON - LB Frankie Luvu