Washington State Football 2025 Roster Preview: Defensive Backs
When this season kicks off in August, Washington State will have several position groups that will look nothing like last year's iteration. The transfer portal took and gave to the Cougars this offseason and such was the case in the secondary. Many, many new faces compose the back end this year, several with ties to head coach Jimmy Rogers and South Dakota State. What will that mean for a unit that lost so much over the last seven months and just how good can they be this fall if it all gels together in a hurry?
The Starters
Currently three of the four defensive backs expected to start for WSU this season are SDSU transfers with redshirt senior corner Jamorri Colson being the lone holdover from last year. Safeties Tucker Large and Matthew Durrance along with CB Colby Humphrey look to round out the 2025 group and, on paper, that bunch should be one that gives a lot of opposing offenses fits.
Starting with the one guy that stuck around, Colson looks to be a key piece to the Washington State secondary this year. As a junior in 2024 he saw limited action, appearing in just eight games for the Cougs but his impact was felt nonetheless. He snagged a pick, forced a fumble, broke up a pass and registered 13 tackles from his reserve role. Now, though, Colson brings a veteran savvy to the outside that should serve him and his new teammates well.
Joining him at cornerback will be Humphrey who has plenty of football know-how under his belt as well. Playing in all 15 games in the Jackrabbits run to the FCS semifinals last year, Humphrey got in on 40 tackles and batted down six passes while intercepting another. He was a big reason why South Dakota State's defense held its opposition to under 200 passing yards per game in 2024. With him and Colson towering on the outside, Washington State's defense could pose a tough matchup for many of the talented receivers it will see this season.
Then there's perhaps the most recognizable newcomer with the aforementioned Large. He comes to Pullman as one of the FCS' best defenders over the last few seasons. Large played an integral role in SDSU's back-to-back national championships in 2022 and 2023 and was as lethal as it got on the back end in the entire country at that level. He boasts 102 tackles, seven picks and 21 PBUs on his college career. The big question right now is will that all translate to the FBS? There's high hope among Rogers and Washington State that it will and, if he can avoid the injury bug that's nagged him a couple times, then Large might turn out to be one of WSU's most important offseason acquisitions.
Large will have a familiar teammate with him at safety with Durrance. Also a standout for the Jacks, Durrance has similar career marks including four INTs, 97 stops and eight defended passes. He and Large both also have experience on special teams; another interesting wrinkle for the pair if Rogers wants to tap into his days in Brookings.
The Reserves
The depth in the secondary will also feature several new names (again many from South Dakota State). Cale Reeder, Carsten Reynolds and Trey Ridley all made their way over with Rogers as well and all are expected to play in the two slots this season. Ridley, though, has the most actual game experience of this trio having saw action in six contests last year.
Not all the new names come from SDSU, though. Ex Cal Poly corner Kai Rapolla is aboard as well after a 2024 season that saw him lead the Mustangs with a pair of interceptions and five PBUs. He made 41 tackles as a sophomore a year ago and was all over the place on fumbles, forcing three and recovering three. Rapolla is just a junior this year and has a real chance to become a mainstay on the back end if he continues to develop.
There will also be a handful of incoming freshman that will be waiting in the wings. Kayo Patu, Kamani Jackson, Kenny Worthy III and Gage Jones are all eligible to see some time this year after completing their redshirts last season. True freshman Jovan Clark is also on the roster.