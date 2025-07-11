Washington State Football 2025 Roster Preview: Defensive Line
If there is one position group on Washington State's 2025 roster that won't look completely new to fans in Pullman, it's the defensive line. While the two back levels of the defense are riddled with incoming transfers, the Cougars' D-line actually brings back several notables this year, at least as far as the projected starting group is concerned. There are still plenty of new names up front as well but there are also many guys who've stuck around and that mix of experience and newbies might just make the line Washington State's strongest defensive unit this upcoming season.
The Starters
Spearheading this bunch in the trenches will be a familiar face to Cougs fans: redshirt senior defensive end Raam Stevenson. Stevenson didn't leave in the portal this offseason and his loyalty should pay in spades this fall as he is projected to be WSU's starting edge rusher on the left side. He's been with the squad his entire college career (starting in 2021) but has seldom seen action as a starter. Stevenson did, though, appear in all 13 games last year and got in on 15 tackles, two sacks and made nine QB hurries.
Also returning this year will be the right side pressure maker Isaac Terrell. A junior this fall, Terrell is coming off a 2024 campaign in which he showed in 12 contests and logged just as many tackles. Like Stevenson, he is looking to make the backup-to-starter jump this year and seems poised to do just that.
Moving inward to the tackle spots, the Cougars look as though they'll go with redshirt junior Bryson Lamb on the right side and have redshirt senior Max Baloun bolster the left. Lamb is coming back after starting in just one game last year but appearing in every one. He was responsible for one fumble recovery along with 18 stops. Baloun, though, is the lone transfer on this starting list, coming to the Cougs from South Dakota State. While with the Jackrabbits, Baloun came in off the bench to make 18 tackles (4.5 for loss), two sacks, force a fumble and even block a kick. That kind of versatility is something the line will need this year and with his old coach Jimmy Rogers still in his ear, Baloun looks to make a big splash in crimson now.
The Reserves
Going down the depth chart will reveal most of the transfers. Save sophomores Michael Hughes and Jack Janikowski, junior Jack Proctor and freshmen Ben Beatty and Malachi Wrice, everyone came in from somewhere else. Hughes and Janikowksi are both currently listed in the three-spot or lower and everyone else coming back is even behind them. Collectively this bunch has not seen the field all that much but could this year in the event of injuries or late in decisive games.
In one of the two-spots, though, is ex-Cal Poly tackle Soni Finau. The 6'2", 340-pound Elk Grove native was one of Washington State's more notable gets on defense this offseason. With the Mustangs, Finau played in 31 games over three seasons and made 34 total tackles (nine for loss) as well as 1.5 sacks. Despite his limited experience, Finau's sheer size makes him one to watch this year and he could see several snaps because of it.
Then there's redshirt sophomore Kaden Beatty who comes over from Kent State. In 2024 he played in 11 contests and got in on 19 tackles. He, too, will likely be a rotational piece on the line but has the chance to be used frequently. In that same camp is Fernando Lecuona who also is in from South Dakota State. Lecuona only played in three games so as to fulfil redshirt requirements.