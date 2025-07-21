Washington State Football 2025 Roster Preview: Quarterbacks
The most important position in the sport just so happens to be the one that is the biggest headline for Washington State heading into 2025. John Mateer is now at Oklahoma after delivering an incredible campaign for the Cougs and, naturally, the most looming question surrounding the team now is how his successor will fare. As the season draws ever nearer, the QB room comes into focus for WSU.
The Starter
Senior signal caller Zevi Eckhaus came to Washington State prior to last season from Bryant and he came in with quite the resume. While with the Bulldogs down in the FCS' Northeast Conference, Eckahus made a name for himself as he threw for over 8,500 yards in three seasons and picke up the NEC's Offensive Player of the Year honor in 2023 as well as finished as a finalist for the 2021 Jerry Rice Award. During those three seasons, Eckhaus also tossed 75 touchdowns. All that attention garnered him FBS interest and he eventually wound up in Pullman.
Last year, Eckhaus served as Mateer's backup and saw minimal action. Once Mateer hit the portal, though, he got his chance to shine and shine he did. Last season's Holiday Bowl was Eckhaus' only start and he made the most of it, accounting for four touchdowns and completing 31 passes for 363 yards against Syracuse. Despite the loss, he proved himself as the guy moving forward and, after he withdrew his own name from the portal last winter, it was evident that he would indeed be the starter for 2025.
Eckhaus has embraced his leadership role for the new-look Cougars and has spearheaded the offense all spring and summer thus far. He was the team's number one during Spring ball and is listed as the Week 1 starter on the depth chart currently. Washington State will go as far as he can take them this fall but if last year's brief field time for #4 was any indication, the Cougars will be in good hands.
The Reserves
Behind Eckhaus will be sophomore Jackson Potter who checks in at the two-spot. Potter appeared in two games last year and also held snaps on PATs in the Holiday Bowl. In total, Potter threw for 26 yards on two passes in 2024. He and redshirt freshman Jake Tiryakioglu meaning both will be vying for precious time when the opportunities present themselves this year as Tiryakioglu did not play as he fulfilled redshirt requirements last year.
Also on the roster under center is redshirt freshman Julian Dugger whom the team brought in from Pittsburgh. Dugger did not see any significant time with the Panthers. Redshirt sophomore Ajani Sheppard is also a transfer, making his way over from Rutgers. Sheppard played in four games last season for the Scarlet Knights, rushing for 24 yards. Incoming freshman Dalton Anderson and Owen Eshelman are also around but both will likely not take the field this year.