Washington State Football 2025 Roster Preview: Running Backs
Washington State quarterback Zevi Eckhaus told reporters during Spring ball that "we're going to run the ball this year and we're going to be really, really good at running the ball." If that's going to be true, the Cougars will need to make it happen with almost an entirely reshaped running back room. The good news? The guys they've brought in are more than capable of making that happen. Here's who's who in the backfield this year.
The Starters
One of the biggest new names on WSU's roster is also the guy who is anticipated to be the feature back this season and that's Angel Johnson. A former standout and two-time national champion at South Dakota State, Johnson is looking to make his mark on Pullman during his redshirt senior campaign. During his three years in Brookings, Johnson piled up 1,119 rushing yards and nine touchdowns and, while those numbers might not jump off the page, it's important to remember he did that behind a guy who's now in the NFL in Isaiah Davis.
Johnson, though, won't be the only former SDSU player taking handoffs from Eckhaus this fall. Sophomore Kirby Vorhees joined the fray as well this offseason and he too is expected to play a significant role in the offense. Vorhees averaged 7.7 yards per carry last year (75 carries) and found the end zone eight times. Him and Johnson made quite the tandem in blue and now it seems as though they're poised to do the same in crimson.
The Reserves
Maxwell Woods is yet another incoming South Dakota State transfer back that found his way to the Pacific Northwest. Woods, though, seems as though he'll be more of a backup than a primary ball carrier this year. He comes in having rushed for 176 yards and a score last year (including three playoff games). His limited action, however, was to fulfil redshirt requirements. In year two he could see a loosened leash and hit the field significantly more.
While the RB depth chart is full of ex-Jackrabbits, there are a couple of Cougs who stuck around from last year as well, starting with sophomore Leo Pulalasi. Pulalasi played in all 13 games for Washington State last year but made his first collegiate start in the Holiday Bowl finale against Syracuse and that's where his potential flashed. In that game, Pulalasi toted the ball 14 times for 61 yards and caught a pair of passes. He'll likely be the first one rotating in for Johnson and Vorhees throughout this year and might even find himself in a more permanent role in the event of an injury to either one.
Joining Pulalasi as a returner will be redshirt senior Dylan Paine who had his 2024 season shortened because of injury. Paine appeared in just five games last fall but has rushed for three touchdowns and 254 yards on his career. He will also serve as a rotational piece this season.