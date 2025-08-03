Washington State Football 2025 Roster Preview: Specialists
Special teams can... and often is... the difference between winning and losing. Washington State is hoping it has an edge in that department this year but, like several other areas of its roster, the Cougars will rely heavily on transfer talent this year in that department. With a young crop of kickers and a seasoned corps of return men, here's what WSU brings to the table on special teams this season.
Kickers/Punters
Redshirt sophomore Ryan Harris is set to be Washington State's primary punter this season. Harris walked on as a JUCO transfer prior to last year but appeared in just three games and those were mainly on kickoffs. Now Harris switches over to punter (although he will still handle kickoffs) where he currently is projected to start ahead of fellow sophomore Troy Petz. Petz has been with the team since 2023 but has not played yet.
Kicking duties will fall on South Dakota State transfer Jack Stevens. Stevens, a redshirt freshman this fall, has attempted just one collegiate field goal and two PATs. He served as SDSU's placekicker in a pair of games last year. Behind him will be true freshman Adlai Lounsbury who comes to WSU from Van Meter High School in Iowa. He was received all-state honors twice as a kicker.
Long Snappers
Colton Peoples, the senior transfer from UT Martin, will snap the ball. Peoples served as the Skyhawks' starting long snapper for all 14 games last season as was named an all-conference third team selection. His backup will be redshirt senior Colson Brunner who joined Washington State last season after playing at both Oregon and Central Washington. Brunner has not appeared in a game since his junior season in 2023.
Kick & Punt Returners
Wide receiver Tony Freeman and safety Tucker Large look to be the primary punt return men for the Cougs. Freeman ran back 12 punts last year for 81 yards but did not make a house call. Large, meanwhile, was sensational at the position while at South Dakota State. He racked up over 400 return yards in two seasons and broke free for one touchdown. During the last two seasons he averaged 18.3 yards per return.
As far as kick returns go, Washington State will lean on another receiver in senior Leyton Smithson. Smithson put up a 23-yard average last year, piling up 599 return yards and posted a long of 46. He did not have any touchdowns in 2024 but does have one on his career. Joining him will be another Jackrabbit transfer, running back Angel Johnson. Johnson will be the secondary kick return man. He comes in with 307 career runback yards and a touchdown as well.