Washington State Football: 2025 Spring Storylines to Watch
Spring football is rapidly approaching for college programs around the country and, in terms of things that need to be settled, Washington State is set to have one of the busier offseasons. There's a lot that new head coach Jimmy Rogers and his staff will need to iron out before the Cougs begin their 2025 campaign next fall. What are the biggest pressing issues that the team is facing?
The Quarterback Battle
The biggest question on folks' minds heading into the 2025 season is who will be under center for the Cougars when things kick off in August. With John Mateer gone, that door seems fairly wide open and the QB position battle, as it usually is, will be the most anticipated of any for the Cougars this spring and summer.
The projected starter will be Mateer's backup from last season in redshirt senior Zevi Eckhaus. Eckhaus stepped in for last year's Holliday Bowl after Mateer hit the portal and performed admirably, throwing for 363 and accounting for four touchdowns in Washington State's loss to Syracuse. He was a three-year starter for Bryant before coming over to Pullman prior to last season and racked up several accolades while with the Bulldogs. Although he breifly entered his name into the portal, Eckhaus withdrew to remain with the team.
Eckhaus currently shares the QB room with Jaxon Potter, Hunter Najm, Reilly Garcia and Jake Tiryakioglu. The only upperclassman of that group, though, is the redshirt junior Garcia and the only one to have taken any previous snaps for WSU is Potter, who appeared in two games last year. Jimmy Rogers and company will surely do their due diligence and let the position battle play out. Barring a late transfer addition or unforeseen performance from one of the other guys, though, Eckhaus will likely get the nod.
The Incoming Transfers
Washington State's roster currently bares little resemblance to what it was just three months ago. Rogers and his staff brought in 22 new transfers, 17 of which came from South Dakota State. How well these fresh faces fit into things at the FBS level is very much up in the air right now. That, though, may also very well determine just how successful of a season WSU is in for.
Guys like safety Tucker Large and running back Angel Johnson were stars in the FCS with SDSU but now they're playing up a level and the Cougars will need them to be able to make the transition in order to fill out their revamped roster. Spring ball will serve as the perfect opportunity to see just how those players are making the adjustment.
It will also give all the transfers, FCS and otherwise, a chance to gel. For the ones who don't come from South Dakota State, it will be much-needed time to get accustomed to Rogers' scheme and style. The March-April window will be just what these fresh faces need to get comfortable with their new teammates, coaches and roles. There, undoubtedly, will be some growing pains across the board but with the hopes that once summer camp arrives, the Cougs can hit the ground running.
Who Takes the Torch From Williams, Thornton
The Cougs said goodbye to a pair of generational talents in linebacker Kyle Thornton and receiver Kyle Williams after 2024 and now each side of the ball is left with a big hole in their respective absences. Williams, who is currently on his way to the NFL, was the go-to guy on the outside for two years while Thornton finished his six-year Cougar career with 213 total tackles. Replacing that kind production for both won't be easy but someone will have to do it.
One name to keep an eye on in the receiving corps in Tre Shackleford. After three seasons as a standout at Austin Peay, Shackleford transferred in before last year but saw minimal looks, hauling in just 10 passes for 144 yards and a score in his junior season. Now a senior, though, Shackleford may be in line for a increased role in the passing attack. #3 should see his fair share of first-team reps this spring and, if he shows out well, he has the chance to be one of the focal points moving forward.
Fellow senior Josh Meredith will also have a shot to make waves on the outside. Like Shackleford, Meredith withdrew his name to stay and that could end up proving big for both him and the offense. Meredith has been with the team since 2021, catching 39 passes for 472 yards and two scores last year.
As for linebacker, it may be Parker McKenna's time to shine. After coming in from Portland State last year, McKenna appeared in all 13 games last season and made 39 stops. Now he's one of a handful of seniors looking to make a splash over the middle. He and ex-Utah State backer Gavin Barthiel will be ones to watch. Barthiel, who already had a stint with the Cougars, is back and looking to close out his college career on a high note following a season in which he did not play for the Aggies.