Washington State football's biggest bright spots in a disappointing season

It’s a long-overdue, much-needed bye week for the Washington State Cougars, who cannot shake the losing bug.

They are 1-8 and in last place in the Pacific-12 Conference.

And yet, who are some of the highlight performers during this dismal season? WSU Cougars on SI takes a look at the most valuable performers for each position group so far through nine games (with Pro Football Focus grades):

Quarterback: Owen Eshelman brings new life to the offense

Pick: Owen Eshelman (83-of-131, 779 yards, two TDs, three INTs; 54 carries, 203 yards, three TDs) in 236 snaps, collecting a 68.9 PFF grade.

Skinny: Yes, the sample size is still relatively small - three starts - but Eshelman has given this offense life with his dual-threat toughness and determination. And yet, the gap between him and debut starter Caden Pinnick isn’t as significant as people might think. By PFF grade, Pinnick actually had the higher debut grade at Washington (74.0) than Eshelman at Oregon State (73.8). But Pinnick’s drop-off after three weeks was so drastic that it opened the door for the Oklahoma product to come in and seize the job.

Highest-rated player at position, according to PFF: Darian Mensah, Miami (93.1).

Running back: Kirby Vorhees earns coaches' trust

Pick: Kirby Vorhees (66 carries, 292 yards, four TDs; 16 receptions, 85 yards) in 344 snaps, collecting a 58.0 PFF grade.

Skinny: Honestly, it’s really a close call. Maxwell Woods has the highest grade (66.7 PFF grade in 176 snaps) and has the highest upside of the trip, but he hasn’t scored a touchdown. Leo Pulalasi (64.8 PFF grade in 176 snaps) has probably shown the most over the past month, including his 54-yards touchdown run at Utah State. But even though Vorhees is one of the worst-graded running backs in the country, he is a workhorse with physicality. Coaches trust him. And he does have the longest run from scrimmage (58 yards against Duquesne).

Highest-rated player at position, according to PFF: Wayshawn Parker, Utah (92.3).

Wide receiver: Branden Ganashamoorthy provides a deep threat

Pick: Branden Ganashamoorthy (34 receptions, 459 yards, three TDs) in 575 snaps, collecting a 61.1 PFF grade.

Skinny: What Ganashamoorthy represents as the team’s lone true deep threat gives him the nod over the surging Daniel Blood (38 catches, 414 yards, TD), who leads the unit with a 61.9 PFF grade in 519 snaps. In fact, Ganashamoorthy is third on the team in PFF grades behind Blood and Darrius Clemons (61.7 PFF grade in 343 snaps), who has missed the past two games because of injury. If there is a doubt about the former walk-on, just remember who Eshelman looks for in crucial situations - the 6-foot-3 Ganashamoorthy.

Highest-rated player at position, according to PFF: Malachi Toney, Miami (95.2).

Tight end: Trey Leckner makes an impact after injury

Pick: Trey Leckner (19 receptions, 151 yards) in 146 snaps, collecting a 64.5 PFF grade.

Skinny: UCLA transfer Jack Pedersen has played the whole season, but has one of the worst PFF grades (46.5 PFF grade in 507 snaps) on the team. And since Leckner returned in the Utah State game from a lingering foot injury, he has shown better movement and burst than Pedersen on pass routes while emerging as a reliable pull blocker on runs. If Leckner had enough snaps to qualify, he would rank 126th in the country in PFF grade for tight ends.

Highest-rated player at position, according to PFF: Luke Reynolds, Virginia Tech (86.6).

Offensive line: Jonny Lester emerges as a bright spot

Pick: Left guard Jonny Lester in 616 snaps, collecting a 66.5 PFF grade

Skinny: If there is such a thing as a low-voltage bright spot on arguably the team’s worst collective unit, it would be this small-school product just outside Spokane. Lester started the season at right tackle, but quickly was shifted back to his old position at left guard, where he has shown improvement as a pass blocker while being the line’s best run blocker. His 616 snaps are third-most along the offensive line behind center Noah Dunham (61.7 PFF grade in 625 snaps) and right guard Nick Bakken (61.2 PFF grade in 620 snaps).

Highest-rated player at position, according to PFF: Teddy Williams, Army (89.5).

Defensive line: Matyus McLain leads the pass rush

Pick: Defensive end Matyus McLain (32 tackles, one sack) in 400 snaps, collecting a 75.4 PFF grade

Skinny: Both bookend edge rushers - Linus Zunk (70.1 PFF grade in 398 snaps) and McLain - have registered a PFF grade over 70.0, forming one of the strongest pass-rushing duos in the Pac-12. And while Zunk has more sacks (two), McLain is more explosive getting to the backfield. … The interior group has four players graded 60.0 or higher by PFF, led by Damarjhe Lewis (68.0 PFF grade in 185 snaps), who has also blocked two kicks.

Highest-rated player at position, according to PFF: Xavier Esqillion, Georgia State (91.8).

Linebacker: Keith Brown anchors the defense

Pick: Keith Brown (71 tackles, one sack, two passes deflected) in 533 snaps, collecting a 75.9 PFF grade.

Skinny: Brown is the rock in the middle of this defense that coaches rely upon most, and is the unit leader. And although Isaiah Hung (team-leading 82.3 PFF grade in 300 snaps) has had a fantastic season working his way into more playing time, Brown is a team captain for a reason - reliability and consistency. In fact, he is coming off his best game of the season at San Diego State (88.0 PFF grade).

Highest-rated player at position, according to PFF: Jackson Forrest, Old Dominion (92.6).

Secondary: Jaylen Thomas delivers game-changing plays

Pick: Safety Jaylen Thomas (37 tackles, three interceptions, one defensive TD, one special teams TD) in 528 snaps, collecting a 62.8 PFF grade.

Skinny: Is Thomas perfect back there manning the back end of the defense? Of course not - and he’s given up a few long pass plays in coverage this fall for the Cougars. But if it is a playmaker you like, then Thomas has been that for WSU, picking off his third pass Saturday at San Diego State. He gets the nod over fellow safety Jackquintin Bal (unit-best 71.4 PFF grade in 311 snaps), who has the single-highest PFF grade in a game this season (89.9 PFF grade against Arizona), and sure-tackling cornerback Khamari Terrell (67.5 PFF grade in 433 snaps).

Highest-rated player at position, according to PFF: Brent Gordon Jr., Louisiana-Lafayette (90.8).