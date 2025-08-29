Washington State Football: Keys to Victory vs. Idaho
It's that time again. The 2025 college football season kicks off for most teams around the country this weekend and, for Washington State, it starts with a renewing of the "Battle of the Palouse". The FCS Idaho Vandals are coming to town and, much like the Cougs, they are beginning a fresh era with a new head coach. It's a game that WSU should win on paper but sometimes those can be the scariest ones. If Jimmy Rogers and his team want to avoid what would be a massive letdown right out of the gates, here's what they'll need to do on Saturday.
Pounce Early
There is going to be many, many new faces on the Vandals this season and they lost a lot of the seasoned bunch that got them to the FCS quarterfinals last year. The Cougars can use that to their advantage by taking a team who will still be trying to find chemistry and make it all the more difficult by setting a tone early, specifically on defense. Idaho's offensive line took a major hit in the transfer portal this offseason and the revamped front will still be feeling things out in this opening game. That opens the door for guys like Raam Stevenson and Isaac Terrell to have a big day off the edge.
If the WSU defensive line can generate pressure on sophomore quarterback Joshua Wood and make life uncomfortable, then the outlook looks good. Idaho will already be playing with the odds against it on the road. A big defensive play early or a quick strike from the offense will only mount the pressure. The worst thing Washington State can do, especially early on, is allow the Vandals to find their footing. Oregon made that mistake last year with this team and it got very tense in Eugene because of it.
Be Patient With The Run Game
On the exact opposite side of that coin, Washington State, too, will be dealing with a new-look roster that is trying to gel, specifically when it comes to the running back position. Incoming South Dakota State transfers Angel Johnson and Kirby Vorhees are sharing the backfield with guys like Leo Pulalasi who were already on the team. It may take some time for that group to really get going in their first game as a unit so the best thing Rogers and his staff can do is give it the time it needs. The Cougs will do themselves a big disservice if they attempt to abandon the rushing attack in the event of a slow start and thrust even more responsibility onto Zevi Eckhaus.
Johnson appears as though he'll be the feature back with Vorhees and Pulalasi rotating in. A healthy balance of all three will go a long ways in not only getting past Idaho on Saturday but setting the ground attack up for success down the line this season. The Cougars shouldn't shy away from calling run plays, especially on first and second down, early in this game.
Deliver the Killing Blow When It's There
The one common thread that all FBS teams who get upset in these games is that they let their FCS counterpart hang around way too long and give them too many chances. WSU can ill afford to do that against this Vandals bunch. So, if/when the opportunity presents itself to put the game on ice for the Cougs, they need to take advantage of it. Rogers needs to make sure the play calling stays aggressive throughout the duration of the contest.
Another big part of putting opponents to rest is simply retaining possession. Eckhaus and the offense must protect the ball. If he can avoid errant passes while his receivers/backs can hold onto the ball, Washington State will have a really good chance of starting their season 1-0.