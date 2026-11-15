Washington State football makes history in stunning 73-7 rout of Colorado State

Finally, a laugher.

Finally, a breather.

And finally, a much-needed Pacific-12 Conference football victory.

Parked at a make-or-break juncture late in its season, Washington State University pounced, looking like a crisp, competent and complete team Saturday night in blowing out Colorado State, 73-7, at Gesa Field in Pullman, Wash.

For the second time this season, WSU had a pair of 100-yard rushers - Kirby Voorhees (career-high 197 yards, four touchdowns) and Maxwell Woods (108 yards, TD) - in the same game.

The Cougars rolled up 537 rushing yards as an offense - the first time WSU has cracked the 500-yard mark since 1984.

Vorhees also had a program-record 98-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter on the first play after a WSU defensive stop on fourth-and-goal from the Cougars’ 2.

Quarterback Owen Eshelman had 216 yards of total offense, accounting for four touchdowns, including three rushing scores.

With the win, the Cougars snapped a six-game losing streak.

Here are three instant takeaways in WSU’s first conference victory in Pullman:

1. Washington State's bye-week adjustments pay immediate dividends

Nov 14, 2026; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars wide receiver Branden Ganashamoorthy (8) and Washington State Cougars wide receiver Tank Hawkins Jr. (10) celebrate a touchdown against the Colorado State Rams during the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a Halloween night loss at San Diego State that dropped the Cougars to 1-8 on the season, first-year coach Kirby Moore and his staff immediately started a deep dive into the team’s issues the next day.

Upon review, Moore came away with a few primary points of emphasis moving forward. They were:

On offense, re-establish any semblance of a run game.

On defense, up the sack total, create more turnovers and tackle with conviction.

All of that showed up in the first half Saturday night.

On WSU’s first offensive drive, five different players had rushing attempts - starting with Woods’ 8-yard opener on a counter sweep. Daniel Blood had a carry on an end-around. Leo Pulalasi and Vorhees ran on the interior with power. And whenever the Cougars really needed something, Eshelman was the answer in the run-pass option (RPO) game

Ten of WSU’s 11 players were rushing attempts, amassing 69 of the team’s 90 yards on the opening series. Vorhees capped it off with a 3-yard touchdown for a 7-0 Cougars lead at the 6:36 mark of the first quarter.

The Cougars totaled 300 first-half rushing yards, led by Vorhees’ 158 yards (a season high in just a half) and Eshelman’s 64 yards.

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WSU’s defense was equally up to the task against Hauss Hejny and one of the most prolific offenses in the country.

The Rams had first-and-goal at the Cougars’ 7 on their second drive, and with their overall red-zone efficiency scoring touchdowns - Colorado State ranks No. 1 in the country at an 80.5 percent clip - it seemed inevitable they would punch one in the end zone.

It never happened as running back Durell Robinson was dropped for no gain by WSU’s Paul Hudson on fourth-and-goal from the 2.

The Cougars also forced a turnover when Jayden Fox couldn’t handle an option pitch from Hejny and fumbled at the Rams’ 31.

Eshelman later scored on a 4-yard touchdown run with 12:27 remaining before halftime as the Cougars extended to a 21-0 lead.

2. Kirby Vorhees delivers a record-setting touchdown run

Nov 14, 2026; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars running back Kirby Vorhees (9) is caught from behind by Colorado State Rams defensive lineman Gabe Jones (95) during the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Vorhees is more about power and less about outrunning defenders.

But he will go down in the WSU record books on his 98-yards score, which is the longest touchdown run in college football this season.

Lined up to the right of Eshelman, who was lined up in the pistol formation, Vorhees patiently waited for tight end Trey Leckner to pull all the way from the left hash and block a linebacker.

With a rare wide crease, all Vorhees had to do was win a one-on-one matchup with veteran safety Tre’Shawn Moore. And the Florida native did just that, sliding right to avoid a potential tackle to find a clear coast - and he was off to the races down the right sideline.

Voorhees’ run, which gave WSU a 14-0 lead with 55 seconds remaining in the first quarter, tied the longest rushing play in conference history as well.

3. Cougars maintain their momentum after halftime

Nov 14, 2026; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Owen Eshelman (17) and Washington State Cougars offensive lineman Nick Bakken (77) celebrate a touchdown against the Colorado State Rams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WSU has had flashes before, only to re-appear as a completely different-looking offense after halftime.

In fact, poor third quarters have been a big denominator in the team’s second-half meltdowns against Kansas State, Arizona and Utah State.

But not this time.

And it only took three plays in 1:34 to score another touchdown.

Vorhees got it started with a 7-yard run, followed by Eshelman’s 31-yard pass to Branden Ganashamoorthy along the left sideline.

After a Colorado State penalty brought the ball to the Rams’ 30, Eshelman unloaded a floater to Ganashamoorthy running a post pattern in the middle of the field. He caught it in the back of the end zone for the touchdown - and 45-7 WSU lead.