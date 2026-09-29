Washington State vs. Fresno State betting odds, prediction for Pac-12 opener

In all the doom and gloom over a 1-3 start, Washington State University wide receiver Darrius Clemons presented a feel-good example from a past slow-start circumstance.

And it involved his coach Kirby Moore at one of his previous stops at Fresno State in 2022.

"They started (1-4) and won out to win the Mountain West," Clemons said. "That will probably come up in meetings and be a talking point. Hopefully we can things started on the right track in conference play."

Fresno State comes to Pullman on Saturday to face the Cougars in the Pac-12 opener for both programs.

A common theme shared by both coaches in their Monday press conference was getting off to fast starts.

For second-year Bulldogs coach Matt Entz, he needs to see it at the start of games. Fresno State has not scored a first-quarter point all season.

"There is never a fast enough start for a coach," Entz said. "You want the kids to hit the ground running."

And for Moore, he points to a commonality in each of the team's three losses - slow-starting third quarters.

What Moore won't want to hear about this week's opponent - the Bulldogs dominated the third quarter Saturday against Rice, recovering an onside kick, chewing up 11 minutes off the clock and scoring 10 points.

"Looking at the three losses, our defense has been on the field way too much in the second half," Moore said. |"And it's really been that third quarter specifically."

Washington State opens as slight favorite over Fresno State

WSU is now 3-1 in covering the spread this season.

Caden Pinnick’s 46-yard touchdown pass to Branden Ganashamoorthy with nearly 7 1/2 minutes to go - and an ensuing defensive stand holding Arizona to a long field goal - were the biggest reasons underdog WSU covered a 10 1/2-point spread for a third consecutive game in a 34-24 loss to Arizona last Saturday.

The Cougars scored on a pair of fourth-quarter punt returns for touchdowns by Jaylen Thomas and Tank Hawkins Jr. in covering a 38 1/2-point spread in a 48-7 victory over Duquesne, an FCS opponent, two Saturdays ago.

Three weeks ago, the Cougars - who were 17 1/2-point underdogs at Kansas State - lost 34-7 in Manhattan, Kansas.

In the season-opening Apple Cup against then-No. 17 Washington in Seattle, WSU was a 23 1/2-point underdog. The Cougars lost, 24-10.

The Cougars have had middle-of-the-road success all-time as a home favorite - 80-23.

The over/under for this weekend’s game is set at 46 1/2 points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

This will be the seventh meeting between WSU and Fresno State, but the first as members of the same conference.

The Cougars won the last matchup in 2024 - 25-17 in Fresno, California.

Fresno State has played WSU four times in Pullman. The Bulldogs are 1-3, with their lone win in 1991 (34-30).

The last time the Bulldogs covered in the series as an underdog was the 2022 LA Bowl. They came in as 5 1/2-point underdogs, and won the game, 29-6.

Pac-12 Week 5 betting lines

All eight Pac-12 teams will again be in action on Saturday. Here are the early betting lines for all eight Week 5 games, listed in Pacific Time:

• Oregon State (-5.5) at Colorado State, 3 p.m. (USA Network)

• Utah State (+19.5) at Boise State, 4:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

• Fresno State (+2.5) at Washington State, 6:30 p.m. (USA Network)

• Texas State (-4.5) at San Diego State, 7:30 p.m. (The CW)

Washington State vs. Fresno State odds and prediction

Spread: WSU -2.5

Moneyline: WSU -125, Fresno State +104

Over/under: 46.5 points

Records against the spread: WSU 3-1, Fresno State 3-1

Game time: 6:30 p.m. Pacific time | Saturday, Oct. 3

Television: USA Network

Washington State Cougars On SI prediction: Cougars hit on necessary explosive plays against aggressive Fresno State defense to wrap up three-game homestand with a win.

WSU 27, Fresno State 24

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.