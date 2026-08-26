Washington State has 3 big questions to answer before the Apple Cup

Kirby Moore and the Washington State Cougars officially announced UC Davis transfer Caden Pinnick as the starting quarterback for the 2026 season - a new era for WSU and the Pac-12.

That's one major question answered for the Cougars, who will have a very new-look squad and coaching staff, in a conference that now features five former Mountain West schools in San Diego State, Colorado State, Boise State, Utah State, and Fresno State, as well as Texas State and, of course, Oregon State.

Coach Moore and the Cougs had a strong finish to camp, with a defense in particular that looks game-ready heading into the first matchup of the season - which is set for Sep. 6 in Seattle against rival Washington in an earlier-than-usual Apple Cup.

Below is a look at three key questions still for WSU heading into that showdown in Seattle:

1. Can Washington State’s new-look offense gel behind Caden Pinnick?

Sep 6, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; UC Davis Aggies quarterback Caden Pinnick (12) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pinnick will be the guy under center in Seattle on Sunday, but he is far from the only newcomer among WSU's skill players. Wide receivers Darrius Clemons (Oregon State), Tank Hawkins (Florida) and tight end Jack Pedersen (UCLA) are all new to Pullman, and everyone is new to first-year head coach Kirby Moore.

That has led to the defense outperforming the offense for most of fall camp, with Moore acknowledging turnovers as an issue heading into Week 1.

"We've got to take care of the football on offense,” Moore said after Friday's scrimmage. “I think that's number one. We have to make sure we do a really good job of that, keeping possession."

Pinnick had just ten interceptions at UC Davis last year, but scaling up to the Pac-12 level and playing in a new system will certainly test that in 2026 - and a road game against the Huskies is truly the equivalent of getting tossed to the wolves.

2. Will Washington State’s pass rush become its calling card?

Nov 22, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores defensive lineman Linus Zunk (95) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So far, it looks like Washington State's best position group is out on the EDGE, where Idaho transfer Matyus McLain and Vanderbilt transfer Linus Zunk have wreaked havoc on WSU's offense all camp.

Some of that is WSU needing to clean things up along the offensive line, but it's not hard to imagine McLain and Zunk causing all sorts of problems for opposing offenses in the Pac-12 as well.

The transfer duo figures to anchor Trent Bray's defense this year in Pullman, and if key depth pieces like returning redshirt sophomores Ben Beatty and Malachi Wrice can keep the pressure on when they are on the field, this will be a huge area of strength for WSU and should help keep them competitive throughout the season.

3. Does Washington State have a hidden gem in Tre Hill Jr.?

Kirby Vorhees is almost certainly WSU's top running back, with fellow returners Maxwell Woods and Leo Pulalasi very much in the mix for carries as well. It looks like a robust rushing game for coach Moore, which is critical while Pinnick adjusts to Pac-12 play.

However, the team has been extremely impressed with true freshman Tre Hill, who had a fantastic fall camp, including a 38-yard touchdown run in Washington State's second scrimmage.

Normally, a true freshman would play four or fewer games to preserve a redshirt season, but with the NCAA's new 5-in-5 rule, there is no redshirt - so why not let the young kid cook if he's ready?